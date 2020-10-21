 Skip to main content
Two-vehicle rollover collision results in minor injuries
Waynesboro police and fire department personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Rosser Avenue and Lew Dewitt Boulevard just before midnight Tuesday.

The collision occurred when a green Mercedes-Benz driving south on Lew Dewitt Boulevard failed to stop at the red light on Rosser Avenue, witnesses said.

A white SUV heading southwest on Rosser Avenue collided with the Mercedes-Benz despite trying to slow down and dodge it, witnesses said. The green Mercedes-Benz rolled over onto its roof. Both drivers were transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville with minor injuries.

