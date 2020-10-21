Two-vehicle rollover collision results in minor injuries

Waynesboro police and fire department personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Rosser Avenue and Lew Dewitt Boulevard just before midnight Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The collision occurred when a green Mercedes-Benz driving south on Lew Dewitt Boulevard failed to stop at the red light on Rosser Avenue, witnesses said.

A white SUV heading southwest on Rosser Avenue collided with the Mercedes-Benz despite trying to slow down and dodge it, witnesses said. The green Mercedes-Benz rolled over onto its roof. Both drivers were transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville with minor injuries.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.