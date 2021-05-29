Two young women make history by becoming Valley's first Eagle Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America was forever changed back in February 2019 when girls were allowed to join for the first time in the program’s history.
Additionally, girls were officially allowed to join Eagle Scouts for the first time, as well. Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America.
Just one month later, Troop 142 was born.
The all-girl troop features eight scouts, but two in particular have caught the attention of the community. Eighteen-year-old Emmeline Soyars of Waynesboro and 17-year-old Lindsey Reno of Fishersville are the first two female Eagle Scouts in the Valley’s District of Scouts.
“I grew up watching my brother become an Eagle Scout and I always wanted to be a Scout, as well,” said Reno, who was a Lone Scout before joining Troop 142 in March 2019.
Having grown up camping with her father on her brother’s Scout trips, Reno jumped at the chance to join.
Soyars did the same.
“I’d always had an interest in camping and the outdoors, so I was all down for it,” Soyars said. “Girls still aren’t allowed to be in a troop with boys, so we had to create our own troop.”
As is the story with change, not everyone was supportive of making the Boy Scouts no longer exclusive to just boys. But overtime, Soyars says things have ... well, changed.
“There definitely were people that were not fans of it, like, a lot of people in my classes, specifically boys who were already in Scouts,” Soyars said. “Some people were mean about it, saying that ‘It’s Boy Scouts and it should have stayed that way.’”
While this was the message of some back in 2019 that Soyars described as “upsetting,” she says just two years later, the attitude is different. In fact, the two both whole-heartedly support seeing more girls give Scouts a try and have said the opportunity is greater than any potential adversity anyone who disagrees can present.
“Whoever wants to join, whether they’re a boy [or] a girl, they will learn a lot in Scouts if they apply themselves,” Reno said. “They will have a lot of fun experiences, make a lot of friendships and have great relationships with their fellow Scouts. It’s a really great program.”
For the two Eagle Scouts, two of their more recent experiences include their final Eagle Projects, which helped in assisting two local establishments in the community.
For her project, Soyars made journey bags for foster care kids with Bridge Christian Church and their Foster Care Ministry.
“I had a list of items for each age group,” Soyars said. “There was 0-18 months, 2-11 years, and then 12-18 years and each section had different things that those age groups would need.”
She successfully collected necessary items for the various bags for three weeks before gathering volunteers together for one night to put together all the bags for the foster kids.
“When I first started my Scout journey I talked to a social worker who mainly focused in the foster care industry,” she said. “To carry that into my Eagle Project being about foster care, that’s kind of cool.”
Elsewhere, Reno’s Eagle Project was to design, create and install two benches at Camp Light for both youths and adults with special needs. The plan was to create an outdoor classroom for those at the camp, but some parts of the project didn’t quite go through due to COVID.
“The classroom is for nature journaling, learning about nature, [and] it’s right next to the pond out there,” Reno said. “It’s a place for them to reflect on nature, which connected to Scouts because we’re in nature all the time and we’re all about appreciating it.”
Her previous experience in engineering helped her create the benches, which she received further help on from both her father and grandfather before the troop did the installation.
While both ladies have made great contributions, they haven’t done so alone. Liz Harman, the Unit Leader for Troop 142 & District Commissioner for the Valley District of Scouts, has become proud of the two young women.
“I’ve been shouting it from every rooftop I can manage to climb aboard, ‘Look at my two female Eagle Scouts.’” said Harman, proudly. “Emmy — fantastic knot-tier, you need something tied, you go to her. You want a fire quickly, you go get Lindsey. Your tent’s not going to go blow away with the two of them.”
Harman further encourages kids and youths of all ages in the Valley to join their local Scouts troop, and sees both Soyars and Reno as great examples of local youth becoming involved in their community.
“I’m just glad the path to Eagle is now widened,” Harman said. “It’s large enough for any youth who wants to join to take that journey. They’re lifelong skills that you won’t regret learning.”
Furthermore, making the rank of Eagle Scout is a celebrated feat and definitely not an easy one. Within just a little over two years of service, Troop 142 has already had two.
As Soyars reminds, “Only one in one hundred scouts become an Eagle scout — just one percent.”
The two have made great strides in Troop 142, but will soon be “aging out” of Scouts before the fall, where both will move on to begin their college careers.
Soyars will be attending VCU in Richmond to study costume design while Reno will attend James Madison University in Harrisonburg, where she plans on majoring in nursing.