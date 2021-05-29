Two young women make history by becoming Valley's first Eagle Scouts

“I’ve been shouting it from every rooftop I can manage to climb aboard, ‘Look at my two female Eagle Scouts.’” said Harman, proudly. “Emmy — fantastic knot-tier, you need something tied, you go to her. You want a fire quickly, you go get Lindsey. Your tent’s not going to go blow away with the two of them.”

Harman further encourages kids and youths of all ages in the Valley to join their local Scouts troop, and sees both Soyars and Reno as great examples of local youth becoming involved in their community.

“I’m just glad the path to Eagle is now widened,” Harman said. “It’s large enough for any youth who wants to join to take that journey. They’re lifelong skills that you won’t regret learning.”

Furthermore, making the rank of Eagle Scout is a celebrated feat and definitely not an easy one. Within just a little over two years of service, Troop 142 has already had two.

As Soyars reminds, “Only one in one hundred scouts become an Eagle scout — just one percent.”

The two have made great strides in Troop 142, but will soon be “aging out” of Scouts before the fall, where both will move on to begin their college careers.