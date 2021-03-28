 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Man who died in Stuarts Draft fire identified
UPDATED: Man who died in Stuarts Draft fire identified

Stuarts Draft fire

A man died in a fire early Thursday morning on Dodge Street in Stuarts Draft.

 Derek Micah Armstrong, The News Virginian

Update March 26

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is investigating a fatal fire in Augusta County.

The fire was reported to the Augusta County Fire and Rescue at 6:18 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived at the residence on Dodge Street in Stuarts Draft, they located one resident outside and pulled a second resident from the burning house.

Despite rescue efforts administered at the scene, Thomas N. Swisher, 68, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

William E. Swisher, 79, was able to exit the residence on his own. He was first transported to Augusta Health and then flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

STUARTS DRAFT — One man is dead, and another has been transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University Health in Richmond after a house caught ablaze early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.

The Augusta County Fire and Rescue responded to calls at 6:18 a.m. reporting the fire on Dodge Street, Chief Dave Nichols said. The fire was visible from the front side of the house when crews arrived, he said.

“It involved the interior of the structure and extended onto the front porch,” Nichols said.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes of response, he said.

The two men inside were brothers. William E. Swisher, 79, was able to exit the house while sustaining life-threatening injuries, while Thomas N. Swisher, 68, was unable to get out and succumbed to his injuries.

“They did have one occupant who self-rescued,” Nichols said. “That occupant was taken to Augusta Health and then later transferred VCU in Richmond. They have a higher level of care for burn injuries. The second person was still inside. Our crews were able to enter the structure and locate the victim and remove the victim. He was treated on scene by paramedics and did not survive.”

The damage to the house was extensive.

“I would say based on my professional opinion that the structure is going to be a total loss due to the amount of damage from the fire and the smoke,” Nichols said. “It’s one of those situations where you reach a point where it is not economically feasible to rebuild a house.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

