UPDATED: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Berkeley Glenn Elementary School

A pedestrian who struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Waynesboro died from her injuries.
Richard Lee Hale, 53, of Waynesboro, was driving south on Jefferson Avenue around 4:35 p.m. Monday in a four-door 2014 Ford when he struck Dr. Valerie Weiss, 51, of Waynesboro, police said. Hale’s vehicle then struck a parked 2006 Honda Accord.
Weiss, who was walking near Berkeley Glenn Elementary School when hit, was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Weiss was a veterinarian at the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
