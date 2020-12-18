 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Remains found at scene of Blue Ridge Parkway crash confirmed to be that of missing Staunton woman
Update Dec. 18

On Dec. 18, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office was notified by the medical examiner's office that the remains found at the scene of the crash discovered off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County on Dec. 6 are that of Karen Koogler, according to a release from the ACSO Office.

Koogler's body was found "outside" the vehicle at the scene of the crash, the release said. No foul play is suspected. 

The cause of death is "undetermined," as determined by the medical examiner, the release said. 

The Sheriff's Office would like to offer its condolences to the many friends and family members of Mrs. Koogler.

A body found on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County is likely a Staunton woman who has been missing since October, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

ACSO investigators were notified Sunday about a motor vehicle accidents on the Parkway around mileposts 24 and 25. The vehicle is registered to Karen Koogler who has been listed as a missing person since her disappearance around Oct. 22 and 23.

She was last seen at her home on Oct. 21.

Koogler’s vehicle was located over an embankment off of the parkway, the sheriff’s office said. The accident appeared to have occurred some time ago by evidence located at the scene.

The sheriff’s office previously said Koogler may have been driving her grey 2012 Subaru Outback with Virginia tags.

The body of a deceased individual also was found at the scene. The body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected.

“We cannot confirm the identity of the person found at the scene of the crash and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. “In all likelihood, the search for Karen Koogler is over. We had hoped for a different outcome in this investigation for the family and the community.”

Last month, police conducted a waterborne search for Koogler in the James River near the Route 56 boat ramp on the James River, as well as a day-long search in Nelson County. Both of those searches concluded with negative results.

