UPDATED: Waynesboro’s Anne M. Seaton killed in crash with drunk driver Friday night

April 24 update
The woman who died in a crash in Waynesboro Friday night has been identified as 49-year-old Anne M. Seaton of Waynesboro, according to a joint press release from Virginia State Police and the Waynesboro Police Department.
Prior to the crash at the area of West Main Street and Lew Dewitt Boulevard, the Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Jefferson Highway at Nottingham Lane just before 10:30 p.m., police said.
A Hyundai was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. Police said the driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.
While investigating both crashes, police determined that both incidents were related. The driver of the pickup was identified as 22-year-old Sean B. Webster of Chesapeake.
After both investigations, Webster was arrested at the second crash scene and charged with one misdemeanor count of suspicion of driving under the influence. He was also charged with one felony count of a hit and run.
After he was evaluated at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Webster was taken to the magistrate who held Webster on all charges, police said.
Webster was then transferred to the custody of Middle River Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.
The crash in the City of Waynesboro remains under investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to an officer is asked to please contact Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6675. Information can also be reported through Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
A woman was killed in a crash Friday night in Waynesboro with a driver under the influence, Waynesboro police said.
Police said a man driving a pickup heading eastbound on West Main Street collided into a car being driven by a woman at the intersection with Lew Dewitt Boulevard.
Support Local Journalism
The driver of the pickup was arrested following the crash and taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville to be evaluated.
"It does not appear he was outwardly injured in the accident," an officer said. "He's awake and talking."
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of family members.
The crash is under investigation by Waynesboro police.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.