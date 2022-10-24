Valley Career students meet with potential employers at open house

FISHERSVILLE — From automotive technology to criminal justice, students at Valley Career and Technical Center spent part of Monday participating in an open house to show their skills to local industry representatives.

Lee Ann Whitesell, the director of Shenandoah Valley Center for Advanced Learning, oversees both the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School and Valley Career and Technical Center.

She said Monday’s open house offered the chance for students to meet with industry and also show the representatives “where we are and how we can prepare students.”

“We are trying to bridge the gap between schools and employers,” Whitesell said. About 560 area high school students attend Valley Career and Technical Center in Fishersville.

The influence of industry on Valley Tech is substantial, according to Julie Maxwell, the school coordinator. She said industry reps serve on advisory committees for the various programs. And that is not all they do.

“Sometimes industry donates equipment for our shops and labs,” Maxwell said.

Across the Fishersville campus, students worked Monday to demonstrate their skills to future employers.

At the Valley Tech criminal justice program, students were busy working on fingerprint identification at a mock crime scene. Derek Davis, the instructor in the criminal justice program, said he expected visits from the 911 center in Augusta County, local police agencies and area commonwealth’s attorneys.

Davis said he works with students to tailor his teaching to a potential career path. “Some go into the military and some go to college,” he said. But he said if law is the path, they need to finish college and earn a law degree. The criminal justice program teaches students about crime scene searches, collecting and preserving evidence and other police skills.

Inside the automotive technology program, students in teacher Sean Duncan’s class were busy working on removing a tire before area car dealerships showed up to meet them.

Kurstyn Glass, a Wilson Memorial High student and automotive technology student, said she plans to finish the two-year program and go straight into being a mechanic.

“I’ve grown up around cars,” she said.

Automotive technology student Ruger Yoder of Buffalo Gap High, said he got the itch to be a mechanic while restoring a 1970 GMC truck. He plans to start working on autos when he finishes and further train to become an aviation mechanic.

“This has been a great learning experience. I’ve learned about brakes and the tire machine,” Yoder said.

Whitesell said there are other events on the horizon during the school year to help with technical careers. Seventh-grade students from Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County will be introduced to potential technical careers during an event known as “Worlds of Work” at Augusta Expoland in March of next year. Besides the three area school systems, students from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are expected.

There are also plans for a high school job fair for area high school seniors in April 2023 at a location yet to be determined.

At the conclusion of Monday’s open house, four area high school students signed apprenticeship agreements with respective employers.