Valley’s Pete Giesen has lived and taught politics for more than a half century

Giesen’s business career included serving as the CEO of Augusta Steel Corp. in Verona. He holds two Ivy League college degrees, a bachelor’s from Yale and an M.B.A. from Harvard. Landes said one of Giesen’s Yale classmates was Ed Meese, the former aide to President Ronald Reagan and former U.S. attorney general.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who served with Giesen in the House of Delegates in the 1980s, recalls a representative “who really cared for people and politics itself.”

Giesen’s passion for mental health resulted in the naming of the dining hall at the old Western State Hospital location in Staunton in his honor. After leaving elected office, Giesen’s work in mental health led to a fundraising golf tournament bearing his name by the Mental Health America of Augusta. Landes said Giesen also cared greatly about higher education during his time in the General Assembly.

Hanger remembers a congenial politician “who got along with people. He and I never had a strong disagreement.” The two shared adjoining legislative offices in Richmond, and Hanger can still see Giesen multi-tasking, talking on the phone to reporters in Staunton and Waynesboro while conferring with Hanger.

“He was industrious to the job of representing people,” Hanger said of his friend.

