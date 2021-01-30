Valley’s Pete Giesen has lived and taught politics for more than a half century

Politics is part of Pete Giesen’s DNA.
His Radford youth included two parents serving on the local city council, and his mother Charlotte was elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 1958.
So it was natural for young Pete to run as a Republican candidate for the General Assembly in 1963, serving Waynesboro and parts of Augusta County. He spent more than three decades carving out a career as an advocate for increased mental health funding, and used his financial acumen to gain a spot on the Virginia House Appropriations Committee. He rose to assistant Republican minority leader and later minority leader in the Virginia House.
Former House District 25 Del. Steve Landes worked as Giesen’s legislative assistant from 1988 to 1992. He replaced him as the District 25 delegate representing Waynesboro and part of Augusta County in the mid 1990s, and served until 2020. Today, Landes is the clerk of court in Augusta County.
Giesen’s tutoring made Landes a better legislator.
“He let me work for him in the legislative process,’’ said Landes, who learned much about how to pass bills from Giesen. And after being elected, Landes served on the House Appropriations Committee and became a state budget conferee. He credits much of his success to Giesen.
“I’m grateful and appreciative,” Landes said. “He put building blocks in place for me.”
Giesen’s business career included serving as the CEO of Augusta Steel Corp. in Verona. He holds two Ivy League college degrees, a bachelor’s from Yale and an M.B.A. from Harvard. Landes said one of Giesen’s Yale classmates was Ed Meese, the former aide to President Ronald Reagan and former U.S. attorney general.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who served with Giesen in the House of Delegates in the 1980s, recalls a representative “who really cared for people and politics itself.”
Giesen’s passion for mental health resulted in the naming of the dining hall at the old Western State Hospital location in Staunton in his honor. After leaving elected office, Giesen’s work in mental health led to a fundraising golf tournament bearing his name by the Mental Health America of Augusta. Landes said Giesen also cared greatly about higher education during his time in the General Assembly.
Hanger remembers a congenial politician “who got along with people. He and I never had a strong disagreement.” The two shared adjoining legislative offices in Richmond, and Hanger can still see Giesen multi-tasking, talking on the phone to reporters in Staunton and Waynesboro while conferring with Hanger.
“He was industrious to the job of representing people,” Hanger said of his friend.
Since he retired from elective office in the mid-1990s, Giesen has remained active. He has served on numerous boards, and has taught state and local government and politics courses at James Madison University since 2007.
Charles Blake, the former chairman of the political science department at JMU, said “Pete Giesen’s investment in his students has been productive and sustained. He has expressed his enthusiasm for their learning and their development every day. He shares his professional contacts generously and he has helped us expand our programming in Richmond.”
Former Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Robin Crowder served on the Lutheran Family Services of Virginia board with Giesen, and also knew him at JMU. Crowder ran the JMU educational leadership program after his retirement as Waynesboro schools superintendent. In 2013.
“He has a mind like a steel trap,” Crowder said of Giesen. Besides a sharp memory, Giesen’s meticulousness was demonstrated by his taking notes at University of Virginia football games, logging the plays. Giesen had season tickets to Cavaliers games, and frequently invited Crowder to accompany him.
Both Crowder and Hanger said Giesen’s enthusiasm for teaching is such that he annually brings his students to Richmond to observe the General Assembly. The students are introduced to delegates and senators. Hanger recalls speaking at a dinner for the students Giesen held after the day’s session.
Landes said former governors and current and former Virginia legislators have also visited Giesen’s classes.
Both political leaders said Giesen has naturally enjoyed teaching.
“Teaching is something he is really good at,” Hanger said.
Giesen has found it easy to share his rich political history with students.
Landes describes Giesen as “a great mentor.”
When he could have been enjoying retirement, Giesen instead has offered his political knowledge to college students. “His students appreciated him,” Hanger said.
When Crowder thinks about Giesen he considers a friend who is “incredibly bright, fun to talk to and extremely wise.”
Landes said Giesen’s legacy is forever established. He said Giesen “helped build the Republican Party in Virginia and built his own business in the best of Virginia traditions.”