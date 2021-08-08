Vax the Valley holds event in Waynesboro to boost COVID-19 vaccine numbers

“We are really trying to make sure that we’re building community momentum around the vaccine,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “So, it’s getting the community excited about getting vaccinated and celebrating how far we’ve come with the vaccine as well.”

However, both Izzillo and Wight said local trends are not improving and this week’s average of two positive COVID cases per day in Waynesboro should not be seen as a win because numbers are up in the region.

“We can’t continue to be a stagnant, cause there’s still prevalence in this community that’s increasing,” Izzillo said. “So we have to be assertive and actionable and aggressive in giving these vaccines.”

Wight agreed.

“Really, we are seeing an increased trend in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and unfortunately death,” she said.

Skip Prout, who just moved to Waynesboro, attended Saturday evening’s event for the music because he’s already fully vaccinated.

“I was actually in the neighborhood and followed the sound,” he said.

Prout said he’s “pissed” about the delta variant and COVID still being something to worry about.