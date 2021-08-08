Vax the Valley holds event in Waynesboro to boost COVID-19 vaccine numbers

Rocky Mount resident Tyler Shively was drawn to Saturday’s Vax the Valley event at Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro for the music, even if that meant a farther drive than most coming from south of Roanoke.
But the 22-year-old man said he’s still hesitant to take the vaccine as he’s still unsure of what the side effects are.
“I guess I’d have to sit down and think about it honestly,” said Shively, despite his girlfriend getting COVID earlier this year.
Shively also doesn’t see any reason to wear a mask, despite being unvaccinated.
“I don’t think it serves any purpose,” he said. “I feel like it’s a waste of time.”
The goals of Vax the Valley’s event Saturday was to give Waynesboro residents who wanted one access to vaccines and to educate those who refuse to get one why it’s needed. Forty-nine people were vaccinated Saturday. Between the events in Staunton, Fishersville and Waynesboro, 122 people have been vaccinated.
“So if we’re not giving a vaccine today, hopefully we’re having conversations that we can build on and get them vaccinated in the future,” said Isaac Izzillo of Augusta Health.
The events also serve as a party for those who have been vaccinated.
“We are really trying to make sure that we’re building community momentum around the vaccine,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “So, it’s getting the community excited about getting vaccinated and celebrating how far we’ve come with the vaccine as well.”
However, both Izzillo and Wight said local trends are not improving and this week’s average of two positive COVID cases per day in Waynesboro should not be seen as a win because numbers are up in the region.
“We can’t continue to be a stagnant, cause there’s still prevalence in this community that’s increasing,” Izzillo said. “So we have to be assertive and actionable and aggressive in giving these vaccines.”
Wight agreed.
“Really, we are seeing an increased trend in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and unfortunately death,” she said.
Skip Prout, who just moved to Waynesboro, attended Saturday evening’s event for the music because he’s already fully vaccinated.
“I was actually in the neighborhood and followed the sound,” he said.
Prout said he’s “pissed” about the delta variant and COVID still being something to worry about.
“If everybody would’ve done their duty, we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” he said. “Sometimes you got to do things you don’t wanna do.”
He said he fully supports everyone getting vaccinated and people need to grow up.
“I honestly think at the bottom of this is we all have this child in ourselves, and that child doesn’t wanna have a shot,” Prout said.
Charlottesville native Barry Watson said he got vaccinated a few months ago.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said, adding although he doesn’t want to wear masks again he probably would. “If you’re vaccinated, you’re safe, but how safe are you?”