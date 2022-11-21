VDOT, state police ask holiday travelers to drive safely

Wednesday marks the start of busy Thanksgiving travel that actually peaks on Sunday.

Virginia interstates and primary roads will be full of vehicles headed to both in-state and out-of-state holiday destinations.

Both the Virginia State Police and VDOT are asking drivers to plan ahead, use caution and take practical steps to avoid an accident.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, the superintendent of the Virginia State Police, said fatalities on Virginia highways this year have shown a disturbing trend.

“The fact that more than half of those who have lost their lives in traffic crashes this year were not wearing seatbelts is a tragic and inexcusable reality to Virginia,” Settle said in a press release. “Your family wants you to arrive safely and clicking a seatbelt can help that happen. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely—ditch distractions, comply with posted speed limits, never drive buzzed or drunk, always buckle up.”

To try and curb the serious injuries and deaths on Virginia highways, the state police are participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.).

In 2021, Operation C.A.R.E. resulted in state troopers citing 5,127 speeders and 1,565 reckless drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday. There were also 65 driving under the influence arrests.

VDOT says drivers should expect traffic to be heavy in the middle of the day Wednesday and on Sunday.

“A lot of traffic will be out there,” said Ken Slack, Staunton VDOT spokesman. “Be cautious and patient and expect there could be some congestion.”

VDOT will have safety service patrols along interstates to help motorists with emergencies such as flat tires and when they run out of gas, Slack said,

“They (safety patrols) will have the ability to give a small amount of gas and can also respond to vehicle fires,” he said.

Slack said motorists departing early this week and returning on Sunday should also closely monitor weather forecasts.

“Even rain can slow things down,” Slack said. “It might be rain, it might be freezing rain. Keep a close eye.”