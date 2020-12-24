Verona man arrested after chase in connection with life-threatening stabbing

A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening in Verona after a police pursuit, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release.

After reporting to a reported life-threatening stabbing Lee Street in Verona at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, deputies saw the suspect, Taylor Reed, leaving the area in a 2004 Toyota Prius.

Reed, 27, of Verona, refused to stop and led deputies on a brief vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash near Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, according to the press release.

Reed was arrested and taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville for minor injuries.

The victim of the stabbing sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVa Medical Center in Charlottesville by Air Care 5.

“This was an isolated domestic violence incident," Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in the release. "There is no threat to the Augusta County community at this time."

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing and the crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

