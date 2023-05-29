Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rain didn’t dampen the spirit of veterans who gathered at Riverview Cemetery on Monday to pay a Memorial Day tribute as part of Waynesboro American Legion Post 340’s service.

For Navy veteran Andy White of Fishersville, Monday was “a day of respect” for those who have served their country and protected its freedom. He recalls serving in the Navy in the early 1960s and not receiving the respect his service deserved.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Christopher Wingate served as guest speaker for Monday’s service. Wingate now runs the ROTC program and teaches leadership at Fishburne Military School.

He retired from the Army after 22 years, including service in Iraq in 2015 with Army Special Forces. He remembers a colleague, Will Berenson, who left behind a widow and two children while trying to rescue hostages in Iraq.

He recently saw Berenson’s widow, and said , “it is still a struggle.” He told the assembled veterans at Monday’s service that they had 1.1 million comrades and peers who lost their lives fighting for the United States. “They left behind mothers and children,” said Wingate. He said all those who died “fought and died for freedom.”

During Monday’s service, the names of those area veterans from Waynesboro and Augusta County who died in 2022 and so far in 2023 were read, and a bell was rung in their honor after each name was read.

Monday’s service concluded with the firing of volleys by the Post 340 Color Guard and the playing of Taps.