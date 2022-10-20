Virginia Metalcrafters building now home to wine manufacturer

The historic Virginia Metalcrafters building is home to a new tenant.

The City of Waynesboro and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority hosted an event Wednesday morning welcoming Common Wealth Crush Company to the building. Common Wealth Crush is a wine-manufacturing company that allows farmers to bring their locally-grown grapes to the company.

From there, CWC will press the fruit into wine. Co-founder Patt Eagan said the company connected with Bart Lanman, the president of Basic City Beer Company, which is how they learned about the availability of the space.

“The ultimate goal, as our name implies, is to create common wealth for all the producers who will be using our facilities and developing our program, and by extension, Virginia wine as a whole,” Eagan said. “We look forward to raising glasses with you all.”

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr attended the event. Lohr said the project would create six new jobs and around $1.5 million in investments to renovate the space. Lohr presented the City of Waynesboro with a $25,000 check as a part of an Agriculture & Forestry Industries Development Fund grant.

“I love projects like this where you take an old building that has a long history but has been sitting empty for a long time. You come in and renovate, give it new life, and be able to combine all of that with a new vision,” Lohr said. “It helps farmers, it helps tourism, and it helps the local economy.”

Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, said the “heart and soul” of any community was refurbishing old buildings to enhance communities.

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson praised the development of Waynesboro and how it’s avoided pandemic-related hurdles.

“What we’re being told and what we’re seeing in Waynesboro is two different things because we continue to grow through the pandemic,” Henderson said. “Our city is doing really well.”

Eagan said Common Wealth Crush’s tasting room will open in the spring with their inaugural vintage collection of wines.

The transition to a wine-manufacturing business is the latest innovation in the history of the Virginia Metalcrafters building. It started as a stove manufacturer before adapting to developing brass household items in the 1930s.