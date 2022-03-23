A Virginia tax rebate is likely, but amount in limbo

Virginia taxpayers will likely see a one-time rebate when the Virginia General Assembly agrees on a final state budget in the next couple of weeks.

The question is how much, according to Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta. The more likely rebate is $250 for individual taxpayers, and $500 for married couples. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin would prefer the higher numbers of $300 per individual and $600 for married couples.

But the price tag for the higher amount of rebates — according to Hanger — is $200 million. The Shenandoah Valley senator anticipates the rebate, but is not certain about other portions of Youngkin’s tax proposals.

“Some of us (legislators) feel there should be a study of the tax system before changes,” Hanger said.

Hanger is a Virginia budget conferee, and he anticipates meeting with other budget conferees before a final Virginia budget is agreed on. He is also hopeful that the increased funding for state behavioral health services will remain in place.

Hanger said that funding is needed for the state programs such as Staunton’s Western State Hospital, and for community-based health programs. An example of needed extra funding is Staunton’s Commonwealth Center for Children & Adolescents. While the acute care mental health facility has 40 beds, the senator said current funding only allows staffing to handle 10 to 12 beds.

Being able to offer Virginia taxpayers a rebate in 2022 resulted from an awareness of circumstances when the pandemic started two years ago, Hanger said.

With businesses closing down in March 2020 “we reduced our revenue estimates and pared down our spending,” Hanger said.

He also credits Northam administration Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne with discipline on the state budget during the pandemic.

The other variable that helped was the influx of funds from the federal government, Hanger said.

“We did not anticipate the generosity of the federal government,” he said.

The stimulus checks sent individual taxpayers and the loans given to businesses reduced the need for the Commonwealth of Virginia to use general fund dollars.

Both the frugality of Virginia and the help of the federal government led to a Virginia budget surplus.

And now, as Virginia and the United States continue to deal with the pandemic, Hanger said the good news is that “the economy continues to perform better than anticipated.”