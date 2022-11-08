Augusta County voters choose Verona for new county courthouse

VERONA — The people of Augusta County spoke loud and clear on election night, overwhelmingly voting to build the new county courthouse in Verona instead of Staunton.

With all non-provisional precincts reporting, around 86% of voters ticked the box to relocate the courts. The decision was a far cry from the result of the 2016 referendum, in which residents voted 67% to keep the courts in Staunton.

“I think it will serve the citizens of Augusta County by having all the services consolidated in one location,” Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Butch Wells said. “I realize there’s a sentimental value attached to [the 1901 courthouse], but what we want people to realize is that building will always be the old Augusta County Circuit Court building. It’s a historic building. That building is not going to go away. We’re just moving the services, and I think for the county, it’s a heck of a wise investment.”

The process to build the new courthouse begins now, with the county working with Moseley Architects to develop final designs for the new 126,000-square-foot facility in Verona. Plans will likely be done around late 2023 for the county to begin accepting bids for the project, County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said. Moseley Architects estimated the Verona courthouse could be completed by 2025.

Fitzgerald, and other supervisors in the county, were quick to point out the contributions Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, provided to get the referendum on the ballot this year.

“We’ve been working on the courthouse for a long time,” Fitzgerald said. “There were a lot of plans and ideas, and nothing seemed to come together. This year with the help of Sen. Hanger and Del. Avoli, we were able to get it back before the people. It’s the largest construction project the county has taken on, and we felt it was important to give our citizens a voice in where they want to put it.”

Fitzgerald said the county is in early discussions with potential occupants for the 1901 courthouse building, but nothing will be set in stone for quite some time.

“We’ve got a lot of time to put some plans together,” Wells said of the current courthouse building. “We can get citizen feedback, and who knows what will come forward.”