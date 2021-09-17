Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin visits Augusta County as early voting begins

VERONA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin stopped by the Augusta County Government Center on Friday afternoon as his campaign makes a trail of stops in Central Virginia as early voting begins.
Coming off Thursday’s debate with opposing candidate Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin spoke to around 150 Augusta County residents about the importance of voting, whether early or on Nov. 2, in the upcoming election. Youngkin said the results of Virginia’s elections in 2021 would shape the rest of the nation.
“Everyone has their eyes on us because what’s going to happen is we’re going to sweep the statewide offices, we’re going to take back our house, we’re going to win local seats all over, and we’re going to send a shockwave through the system,” Youngkin said. “That shockwave is going to say, ‘Americans, get ready to stand up because Virginians just did it for you.’ This left-liberal-progressive agenda is not going to take hold in America, and it is not going to take hold in Virginia.”
Youngkin compared Virginia’s economy to surrounding states, particularly North Carolina and Tennessee, and said the state has fallen behind its direct neighbors under the last two governors, McAuliffe and Ralph Northam.
The Richmond and Virginia Beach native listed several ways he would reinvigorate the economy and give back to constituents on his first day in office, including cutting costs and taxes.
“On day one, we are going to cut the cost of living in Virginia because it’s too expensive,” Youngkin said. “We’re getting rid of the grocery tax. We’re going to suspend gas tax for one year. We’re going to double our standard deductions, and we’re going to declare the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia.”
On the topic of education, Youngkin cited statistics that said the majority of students in Virginia could not pass an eighth-grade math test, saying the system had set students up to fail. As a part of his criticisms, Youngkin promised to never shut down schools again.
“We’re going to keep our schools open five days a week. We are not going to let them close again, ever,” Youngkin said. “I’ll preside over the largest education budget in the history of Virginia. We’re going to raise teacher pay, we’re going to invest in schools, we’re going to invest in special education, and we’re going to demand higher standards. We’re going to raise expectations and then hold the schools accountable for delivering.”
The topic of critical race theory has dominated school board meetings across the country over the past year, with the Augusta County School Board publicly stating they do not teach it at its July 29 meeting. Youngkin said CRT would be banned outright if he were elected.
“We are not going to teach our children to view everything through the lens of race and pit them against one another,” Youngkin said.
Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, endorsed Youngkin during the event, telling a story about how the gubernatorial candidate opens every meeting with a prayer. Runion is running for his second term as the 25th district representative in the Virginia House of Delegates.
“In a campaign, it’s hectic, and you never have enough time in the day, and yet he took time to pray with folks that it mattered, as it always does,” Runion said. “I thought that was quite a testament to the character of an individual that is willing to do that.”
Along with Youngkin, Attorney General candidate and Delegate Jason Miyares, R-Va. Beach, attended and spoke to residents about what he called failures on Virginia’s parole board.
Miyares said that under the current parole board, severe criminals are unjustly being released from their sentences early as the voices of victims are ignored.
“They’re breaking the law to let murderers, rapists, and cop-killers out early off their sentences and back on the street,” Miyares said.
Youngkin has promised to fire the parole board if he enters office.