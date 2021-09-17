Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin visits Augusta County as early voting begins

“On day one, we are going to cut the cost of living in Virginia because it’s too expensive,” Youngkin said. “We’re getting rid of the grocery tax. We’re going to suspend gas tax for one year. We’re going to double our standard deductions, and we’re going to declare the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia.”

On the topic of education, Youngkin cited statistics that said the majority of students in Virginia could not pass an eighth-grade math test, saying the system had set students up to fail. As a part of his criticisms, Youngkin promised to never shut down schools again.

“We’re going to keep our schools open five days a week. We are not going to let them close again, ever,” Youngkin said. “I’ll preside over the largest education budget in the history of Virginia. We’re going to raise teacher pay, we’re going to invest in schools, we’re going to invest in special education, and we’re going to demand higher standards. We’re going to raise expectations and then hold the schools accountable for delivering.”

The topic of critical race theory has dominated school board meetings across the country over the past year, with the Augusta County School Board publicly stating they do not teach it at its July 29 meeting. Youngkin said CRT would be banned outright if he were elected.