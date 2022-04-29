Hanger, Avoli expect Youngkin to sign original version of legislation for Augusta County Courthouse referendum

The Virginia House and Senate bypassed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendments regarding the Augusta County Courthouse referendum on Wednesday, leaving the next move squarely up to Youngkin.

The Virginia House and Senate elected “to pass by” the Youngkin amendments, which called for a 2023 referendum on whether to move the courthouse to Verona. The amendments also required two different architects to submit plans to keep the courthouse in Staunton or move it to Verona.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, said the action by the General Assembly “killed the governor’s proposed substitute.” Hanger said Youngkin can now sign the original legislation, calling for an Augusta County referendum on the courthouse move in November. Youngkin could also veto the legislation or take no action. If he takes no action, the original legislation becomes law after 30 days.

Hanger is confident Youngkin will sign the original legislation. The Shenandoah Valley senator talked to Youngkin by phone Tuesday. Hanger also spoke to him again in person Wednesday at the General Assembly reconvene session.

“I think he (governor) understands our situation, that we need to move on this,” Hanger said. Hanger told Youngkin of the architectural work already done on both Staunton and Verona options regarding the courthouse.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton.

“He’s got 30 days. I’m hoping he signs it (the legislation) sooner than later,” said Avoli. “This has gone on long enough.”

Avoli sponsored the House version of the legislation calling for a November referendum.

Hanger said he understands the desire of Staunton City Council and groups such as the Historic Staunton Foundation to keep the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton. But he said while the future of the courthouse impacts Staunton, “it’s a decision for the citizens of Augusta County. They need court services, they need trials in a timely manner and they have to pay for it (new courthouse),” Hanger said.

But the senator did not close the door on Staunton proposals. Hanger, who represents both Staunton and Augusta County, said he plans to reach out to leaders in Staunton regarding the courthouse “to see if they can put their best foot forward.”

Avoli said of all the issues confronting Youngkin “this (courthouse referendum) is low on the totem pole. Let the people speak on what to do.”

Avoli said the bill calling for a November referendum “is clear and transparent.” The bill calls for plans and costs on a Staunton renovation of the current courthouse or the cost and plans for a move to Verona to be available to Augusta County voters 60 days prior to the referendum.

Chief 25th Circuit Judge Chap Goodwin’s 2021 court order on the Augusta County Courthouse added urgency for some kind of action.

Goodwin cited safety and security issues at the current courthouse, which was built in 1901. In his order, Goodwin called the current courthouse facilities as “insecure, out of repair, or otherwise pose a danger to the health, welfare and safety of court employees or the public.”

Augusta County voters resoundingly rejected a 2016 referendum calling for a move of the courthouse to Verona..