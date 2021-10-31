House 25 a rematch of 2019 between Chris Runion, Jennifer Kitchen

Voters in Virginia House District 25 will decide a rematch on Tuesday between incumbent Del. Chris Runion and Democrat Jennifer Kitchen.
Republican Runion claimed 59 percent of the votes two years ago, and he has mounted an aggressive re-election campaign this fall.
Runion campaign manager Cody Hanshaw said the supporters have knocked on thousands of doors across the district, which cuts a swath across parts of Rockingham, Augusta and Albemarle counties.
“Voters are talking about the cost of living, the cost of gas and jobs,” Hanshaw said.
Runion is now a seasoned member of the General Assembly. He said he has learned much about the legislative process during his first term, and even helped start the Career and Technical Education Caucus with Tidewater Del.Shelly Simonds.
If re-elected, Runion’s second-term agenda includes taking a hard look at ways to improve services at the Virginia Employment Commission,
As the owner of a small business and the holder of an MBA from James Madison, Runion said the VEC fails “to match employees with jobs.” He also said Virginia should look at the best state models for employment commissions for an upgrade. “Virginia is probably the poster model for the worst,” he said.
Education is another area Runion wants to concentrate on. He said Virginia teacher pay needs to move toward the national average. He wants to enhance Virginia’s community colleges and find ways to make higher education more affordable. The delegate also thinks the commonwealth must work to help challenged communities with funds to replace crumbling schools.
Runion said two of the keys to helping Virginia businesses thrive are providing better workforce training and lowering the regulatory burden. “We need coders, mechanics and more plumbers,” he said. And Virginia and the entire country are short of truck drivers.
Runion, 63, is the owner of Eddie Edwards Signs, a Harrisonburg business that provides signs for banks, gas stations and other businesses. His re-election has garnered endorsements from the Virginia chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, the Virginia Farm Bureau and the Virginia Citizens Defense League.
Kitchen said it is a new day in House District 25. Commuters from Charlottesville and Harrisonburg have bought homes and rented property in the district, and she believes the new voters are predominantly Democrat.
Two years ago, Kitchen ran a spartan campaign, sending out postcards to voters and working without staff. This year, she has a campaign manager and a financial war chest that has allowed her to air television ads. She also has a different strategy on campaigning.
“It became clear I needed to spend more time in the field,” said Kitchen, a lifelong Augusta County resident who is married and the mother of two children. She said her door-to-door canvassing has included voters who have never had their doors knocked on.
Kitchen believes House District 25 voters need a voice in Richmond to fight for their rural district.
“No one in Richmond is fighting for us to be prioritized,” she said. The needs for the district are basic and important. The lack of broadband internet access leaves many in House District 25 in the dark. “The pandemic pointed up the necessity of broadband,” Kitchen said.
Kitchen’s own health emergencies in the past two years included treatment for cancer and the diagnosis of a brain aneurysm. She is now fully recovered, but said her emergencies pointed to the question of not only the affordability of health care, but the accessibility in rural areas.
“We are disproportionately affected by having to travel long distances,” Kitchen said. “We need to look at what we can do to provide more accessibility.”
Part of the solution is to make rural communities more desirable for specialists to live in, she said. Kitchen said that is more difficult “without the internet and poorly funded schools.”
If elected, Kitchen would immediately look for chances to locate satellite and mobile health clinics in House District 25.
The 40-year-old Kitchen ramped up involvement in the local community by starting the SAW Citizens Action Network several years ago. The group had the goal of achieving social justice.
She now hopes to be a voice in Richmond for improving the economy, communications and health care in House District 25.