House 25 a rematch of 2019 between Chris Runion, Jennifer Kitchen

Voters in Virginia House District 25 will decide a rematch on Tuesday between incumbent Del. Chris Runion and Democrat Jennifer Kitchen.

Republican Runion claimed 59 percent of the votes two years ago, and he has mounted an aggressive re-election campaign this fall.

Runion campaign manager Cody Hanshaw said the supporters have knocked on thousands of doors across the district, which cuts a swath across parts of Rockingham, Augusta and Albemarle counties.

“Voters are talking about the cost of living, the cost of gas and jobs,” Hanshaw said.

Runion is now a seasoned member of the General Assembly. He said he has learned much about the legislative process during his first term, and even helped start the Career and Technical Education Caucus with Tidewater Del.Shelly Simonds.

If re-elected, Runion’s second-term agenda includes taking a hard look at ways to improve services at the Virginia Employment Commission,

As the owner of a small business and the holder of an MBA from James Madison, Runion said the VEC fails “to match employees with jobs.” He also said Virginia should look at the best state models for employment commissions for an upgrade. “Virginia is probably the poster model for the worst,” he said.