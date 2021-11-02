John Avoli secures second term as 20th District delegate

Virginia’s House of Delegates 20th District will remain red after Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, ran a successful reelection bid in Tuesday’s General Election.
“I think I’ve represented the people of the 20th District well, and I’ve always been a person who represents whoever is in need. With COVID in the past year, a lot of issues arose where we were able to help and from that perspective I think people saw we were here for the right reasons — helping people. That’s what politics is all about,” Avoli said after Tuesday’s election results.
Avoli was challenged by Randall Wolf, D-Augusta, in his first statewide office bid. Wolf previously ran for the South River seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 2019, but was unsuccessful in that attempt.
In a message on his campaign’s Facebook page, Wolf thanked supporters for their “support, suggestions, ideas and work,” adding that it was a great journey and wished Avoli well in his second term.
Avoli commended Wolf for running “a good, clean campaign on the issues,” and said the pair spoke on the phone on Tuesday where he extended an invitation to Wolf to visit Richmond and the General Assembly.
According to unofficial election results available on Tuesday night with 41 of 46 precincts reporting, Avoli claimed more than 60% of overall votes in the district. Tuesday’s results do not include results from mailed absentee ballots received by the deadline and processed after Election Day. Results in Virginia will be certified on Nov. 15.
In Waynesboro, Avoli won all four wards by more than 60% while Wolf saw more mailed absentee ballot votes, according to the unofficial election results.
Avoli also claimed a majority of the votes in Highland, Nelson and Augusta Counties, as well as the city of Staunton. The closest precinct between the two candidates was Staunton, with Avoli and Wolf receiving 4,906 and 4,684 votes, respectively.
According to the most recent candidate finance data available as of Oct. 21, Avoli outraised Wolf — $84,101 to $69,276.
Avoli was first elected in 2019, filling the vacant 20th District seat after Richard “Dickie” Bell retired. Avoli won that election with more than 58% of overall votes against his democratic challenger, Jennifer Lewis.
On Tuesday, Avoli said his top priorities moving into his second term would continue to be education, mental health and addressing the opioid crisis in Virginia.
The 20th District consists of parts of Augusta and Nelson counties, all of Highland County, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. It is rated a strong Republican district by the Virginia Public Access Project.