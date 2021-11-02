John Avoli secures second term as 20th District delegate

Virginia’s House of Delegates 20th District will remain red after Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, ran a successful reelection bid in Tuesday’s General Election.

“I think I’ve represented the people of the 20th District well, and I’ve always been a person who represents whoever is in need. With COVID in the past year, a lot of issues arose where we were able to help and from that perspective I think people saw we were here for the right reasons — helping people. That’s what politics is all about,” Avoli said after Tuesday’s election results.

Avoli was challenged by Randall Wolf, D-Augusta, in his first statewide office bid. Wolf previously ran for the South River seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 2019, but was unsuccessful in that attempt.

In a message on his campaign’s Facebook page, Wolf thanked supporters for their “support, suggestions, ideas and work,” adding that it was a great journey and wished Avoli well in his second term.

Avoli commended Wolf for running “a good, clean campaign on the issues,” and said the pair spoke on the phone on Tuesday where he extended an invitation to Wolf to visit Richmond and the General Assembly.