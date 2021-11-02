Republican Chris Runion earns re-election in House 25

House District 25 Del. Chris Runion won election Tuesday to another term in the Virginia General Assembly by defeating Democrat Jennifer Kitchen by a decisive margin.
With 27 of 34 precincts reporting by late Tuesday, Runion had received 18,689 votes to Kitchen’s 10,793, giving Runion just over 63 percent of the votes counted.
House District 25 includes portions of Augusta, Rockingham and Albemarle counties.
Runion, who spent much of the day greeting voters in Rockingham and Augusta counties, said he is anxious to see Virginia government doing the job it is supposed to do. He said during the pandemic, government has fallen short in a variety of areas, from the Department of Motor Vehicles to the Virginia Employment Commission,
“I want a change,” said Runion, who spent a couple of hours at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona in late afternoon greeting voters.
He was also hopeful of a victory by Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin.
“I’m optimistic we can craft policy with Gov. Youngkin,” he said. Youngin had a substantial lead in the race against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe late Tuesday.
Like he did in his first term, Runion plans to continue talking to his constituents regularly.
“The delegate’s job is not full-time, but you need to be in the community,” he said.
Runion is the owner of Eddie Edwards Signs in Harrisonburg. He was raised working on a Rockingham County poultry farm.
He said there were both surprises and disappointments during his first term.
“It has surprised me how much citizens care,” he said.
If there is a a disappointment, Runion said it is the “people in the political world who choose to be mean.”
Runion said Tuesday was the conclusion of a long race for re-election.
“Because of early voting I started campaigning in July,” he said.
Kitchen spent the day contacting voters by phone. She said she and her campaign staff reached out to hundreds of voters they had met during canvassing, to follow up and make certain they voted.
“I’m proud of the campaign we have run and the positive messaging,” said Kitchen, a lifelong Augusta County resident. She is proudest of crafting a message that stressed prioritizing the needs of rural Virginia.
Kitchen estimates she and her campaign have reached 16,000 voters in House 25 during the past month.
Regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, Kitchen said “my team will either be in Richmond or running in the next cycle.”