Republican Chris Runion earns re-election in House 25

“The delegate’s job is not full-time, but you need to be in the community,” he said.

Runion is the owner of Eddie Edwards Signs in Harrisonburg. He was raised working on a Rockingham County poultry farm.

He said there were both surprises and disappointments during his first term.

“It has surprised me how much citizens care,” he said.

If there is a a disappointment, Runion said it is the “people in the political world who choose to be mean.”

Runion said Tuesday was the conclusion of a long race for re-election.

“Because of early voting I started campaigning in July,” he said.

Kitchen spent the day contacting voters by phone. She said she and her campaign staff reached out to hundreds of voters they had met during canvassing, to follow up and make certain they voted.

“I’m proud of the campaign we have run and the positive messaging,” said Kitchen, a lifelong Augusta County resident. She is proudest of crafting a message that stressed prioritizing the needs of rural Virginia.

Kitchen estimates she and her campaign have reached 16,000 voters in House 25 during the past month.

Regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, Kitchen said “my team will either be in Richmond or running in the next cycle.”