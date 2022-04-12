Sen. Mark Warner fears Russian cyber attack on U.S.

FISHERSVILLE — Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner hopes he is not a prophet when it comes to a cyber war with Russia, but the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee fears the next move from Vladimir Putin.

“I expect at some point in the weeks or months ahead a massive cyber attack from Russia,” Warner said during a visit to Augusta Health Tuesday to talk about broadband and telehealth. Warner said the attack could target the power grid of the United States, health care or finance.

Warner, D-Va., said while Russia has not demonstrated tactical brilliance in its invasion of Ukraine, the same cannot be said for the country’s cyber capabilities.

“They are not inept,” he said of Russia’s cyber competence.

And Warner said an attack on critical sectors of the U.S. infrastructure or services would be costly to deal with. He pointed to a cyber attack on Virginia’s legislative information systems last year. Warner said eradicating that cyber attack would likely cost the commonwealth of Virginia about $2 million.

Warner’s visit to Augusta Health comes during a four-day swing through parts of Virginia. The senator is spending the four days looking at various infrastructure needs in Virginia communities such as replacement of bridges and water needs.