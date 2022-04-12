 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Mark Warner strategizes how to leverage broadband dollars with telehealth

  • Updated
Mark Warner

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., discusses broadband and telehealth with Augusta Health CEO Mary Mannix, right, on Tuesday at the Fishersville hospital.

 Bob Stuart, The News Virginian

FISHERSVILLE — Virginia U.S Sen. Mark Warner visited Augusta Health on Tuesday and sought to find ways to marry improved broadband access with the emerging telehealth use.

During the pandemic, Augusta Health has increased telehealth use, including a patient at home program that allows patients to recover with the help of telehealth assistance. Mannix said the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 was an “accelerant” for the use of telehealth visits with patients. Dr. Scott Just, president of the Augusta Medical Group, said about 10 percent of the hospital visits in 2020 were accomplished by telehealth.

Mannix said the pandemic created an escalation of behavioral health problems that can be addressed through telehealth. She said telehealth is a platform that can assist those suffering from the “the loss of a loved one and the loss of economic stability.”

Warner, D-Va., told Augusta Health, Shenandoah Valley local government health officials and broadband and cellular providers that the passage of last year’s federal infrastructure bill included $65 billion for broadband. The funds should start flowing soon, and it is important to spend the money wisely, he said.

Warner told his audience that broadband is necessary not just for telehealth, but a locality’s survival. “It’s an economic necessity,” he said. “The absence of it (broadband) leaves a community without a chance.”

David Walker, the director of rural broadband for Dominion Energy, told Warner that bridging the digital divide in the commonwealth will involve collaboration between partners. “This will not happen overnight,” he said. He called reaching rural and remote areas of the commonwealth “a heavy lift.”

The infusion of federal funds for broadband coming to Virginia and the rest of the country requires the money be spent correctly, according to Warner. “It’s not a question of money. It’s a question of execution,” he said.

Warner’s background touches on both technology and health. Virginia’s senior senator started the Virginia Healthcare Foundation in the 1990s and was one of the founders of Nextel, a cellphone provider.

