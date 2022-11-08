UPDATED: Rep. Ben Cline easily wins third term in 6th District

Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline earned a third term in office Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro for the second time in four years.

With 293 of 323 precincts reporting, Cline had a two-to-one advantage over Lewis with 165,033 votes (64.97 percent) to Lewis’ 88,568 (34.87 percent).

“I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valley as their representative in Congress,” Cline said in a statement.

Cline, R-Botetourt, said earlier in the day during a Verona stop that his first order of business if re-elected was to “make my voice heard in Congress loud and clear for Valley residents.” Cline also was optimistic that Republicans would take control of the U.S. House, and said that would mean it would be easier to pass legislation.

In another part of his victory statement, said Republicans in Congress are also eager to shut off the fentanyl “that is poisoning our country” by securing the southern border.

Lewis, reached Tuesday night, said she had held out hope she could win.

“I’m just disappointed the folks in the 6th District believe that Ben Cline is going to be a good representative when he has been a MAGA Republican for four years,” she said. Lewis said Cline had stuck to the Reoublican talking points all during the campaign. As for her future, Lewis said “who knows what the future holds?”

In the final days on the campaign trail, Cline said he heard a lot about the increased cost of living, returning America to energy independence and helping farmers and small businesses.

He said 6th District residents “are anxious for a change in Washington.” He said should Republicans claim the majority in Congress, it would then be up to the GOP to present the argument for energy independence to President Biden.

While Cline was heading north on I-81 to a Winchester victory celebration, Lewis was busy hitting final campaign stops. She began her day in Roanoke before heading to Lexington and Staunton. Later she was stopping in Waynesboro.

During a Staunton stop Lewis said she had heard much in the final days about preserving democracy. And while the economy is a big issue in this year’s election, Lewis said it is difficult for the president to control gas prices and the cost of food.

“But if we lose democracy, we lose it forever,” she said. Lewis also said she is confident the Inflation Reduction Act would help curb the record inflation that has plagued the country for months.

Lewis said this year’s campaign for the 6th District was different that 2018.

“The energy has been different,” she said. She said voters are dealing with a lot of negativity now, and she senses that in her discussions with them.

Besides the final result of her race, Lewis was anxious to see nationally if the continued Republican pushing of election conspiracies and election denials would impact the voter turnout.