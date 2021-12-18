Valley senator concerned about redistricting split of area communities

For 26 years, Emmett Hanger of Mount Solon has served a Virginia State Senate district that includes Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.
The three communities border one another, share a governor’s school, a vocational school and a regional jail and a landfill. They are part of a strong agricultural and industrial economy.
But under the most current redistricting maps for Virginia House and Senate Districts being considered by the Virginia Supreme Court, Hanger would no longer represent either Staunton or Waynesboro.
And under the redrawn district Hanger would be eligible to run for as a western Augusta County resident, he could serve only the northeast and western portions of Augusta County. He would also find himself running to remain in the Virginia General Assembly against two other longtime incumbents, Sens. Creigh Deeds and Mark Obenshain.
But Hanger is less concerned about his political survival after he finishes the two years left on his current term. He worries about the stripping of communities from a logical district.
“We need to raise awareness,” Hanger said. “Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are being disenfranchised.”
He describes the splintering of the three areas as “leftover pieces” of the redistricting.
As of now, there is no elected senator residing in the redrawn Senate District that includes Waynesboro and Staunton.
The new House and Senate districts were drawn by two special masters — one Democrat and one Republican — after a state commission that included 16 legislators and citizens couldn’t reach agreement on a redistricting plan. That impasse happened this fall.
Deeds said the commission was doomed to failure.
“The commission with legislators was like putting foxes in the henhouse,” he said.
Deeds said it would have been best for a citizen only commission.
Hanger said the numbers for the Senate add up. There are 40 districts with each population covering about 215,000 Virginia residents. Numbers are not the problem. The issue lies with where the lines are drawn, Hanger said.The new House and Senate districts often pit incumbents against incumbents in the two chambers. And he said the redistricting plan also impacts majority black districts.
Staunton and Waynesboro would be part of a Senate district that includes the southeast tip of Augusta County, Botetourt, Rockbridge, and Roanoke counties and the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.
Hanger’s description is that Staunton and Waynesboro look “like two eyeballs” in the newly drawn district that runs down Interstate 81 past Roanoke.
Hanger’s new district would include western and northeast Augusta County and the counties of Page, Rockingham, Highland, Bath and Craig and the city of Harrisonburg.
The redistricting is far from settled. The Virginia Supreme Court held virtual public hearings on Wednesday and Friday to receive public input on the new maps.
“I’m counting on the judges to exercise wisdom,” Hanger said.
But for Hanger, representation has been a personal calling
“I’ve worked for the people as a friend and neighbor. I’ve had a solid support group,” he said. “But statewide, communities of interest are being torn apart.”
Deeds said it is his desire to remain a senator.
“I care about the work,” he said.
But he said no legislator is indispensable, and held out the possibility of moving if necessary.