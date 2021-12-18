Valley senator concerned about redistricting split of area communities

As of now, there is no elected senator residing in the redrawn Senate District that includes Waynesboro and Staunton.

The new House and Senate districts were drawn by two special masters — one Democrat and one Republican — after a state commission that included 16 legislators and citizens couldn’t reach agreement on a redistricting plan. That impasse happened this fall.

Deeds said the commission was doomed to failure.

“The commission with legislators was like putting foxes in the henhouse,” he said.

Deeds said it would have been best for a citizen only commission.

Hanger said the numbers for the Senate add up. There are 40 districts with each population covering about 215,000 Virginia residents. Numbers are not the problem. The issue lies with where the lines are drawn, Hanger said.The new House and Senate districts often pit incumbents against incumbents in the two chambers. And he said the redistricting plan also impacts majority black districts.

Staunton and Waynesboro would be part of a Senate district that includes the southeast tip of Augusta County, Botetourt, Rockbridge, and Roanoke counties and the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.