Sen. Mark Warner is seeking answers from the U.S. intelligence community about the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast Saturday.

Speaking to Virginia media Tuesday on a conference call, Warner said he needs a full briefing on the spy balloon. Warner, D-Va., chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“When the balloon was over Alaska and Montana, could we have taken it down?“ Warner asked. The senator said he had been told President Biden wanted to shoot the balloon down earlier but received pushback from defense officials.

The United States intelligence community needs to communicate better, Warner said. He also wants to know about the protocols that were followed. But rather than speculate, he said: “Let’s get the facts first.”

According to an Associated Press report, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said enhanced surveillance capabilities ordered by Biden had allowed the U.S. to detect the spy balloon earlier.

Warner also spoke during his call about what he wanted to hear from Biden during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

While the president should talk about the plunging unemployment rates and the more than 500,000 jobs created in the U.S. economy in January, he needs to say more.

The senator said that inflation is still an issue and is reflected in rising prices and rents. Warner said Biden should not just speak on the positive data but on the problems still caused by supply chain issues and the efforts “to rein in inflation.”

Among Biden’s accomplishments is the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. That legislation includes a provision reducing the cost of insulin for seniors. In recognition, Warner invited 94-year-old Fredericksburg resident Marguerite Bailey Young to the State of the Union. Under the legislation, insulin costs were capped at $35 per month for Medicare recipients. The woman, Warner said, takes two different types of insulin.

“It’s an honor to be joined by Mrs. Marguerite Bailey Young – one of the millions of Americans who no longer have to worry about rationing or forgoing their insulin due to disproportionate, skyrocketing coats,” Warner said in a press release he sent out last week.

According to Warner, Biden also needs to address the U.S. competition with China in the State of the Union. He said the United States is competing with the Chinese on 21st-century technology, which impacts national security.