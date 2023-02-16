Sen. Mark Warner said three unidentified flying objects shot down over North America in the past week were likely not spy objects.

However, Warner, D-Va, speaking to Virginia media Thursday, said it necessary to recover the remnants of the three to rule that possibility out.

“I’m betting weather balloons,” said Warner, who added there is no evidence of a threat.

President Joe Biden spoke to the country Thursday, saying while the U.S. does not yet know what the three objects were, nothing suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program.

Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said a deep analysis of the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4 continues.

Warner criticized the Biden administration for the handling of the Chinese spy balloon. He reiterated his concerns on Thursday.

He said that allowing the balloon to float over the entire U.S. mainland would never have happened if the tables were turned. Warner said the Chinese Communist Party would “never allow” a U.S. spy satellite to fly over mainland China.

In the future, Warner said the United States needs improved rules and surveillance of balloons and other devices flying across the U.S.

During his Thursday address, Biden said he was directing his national security advisor to lead a government effort to address objects in the airspace.

Beyond the spying by China, Warner pointed to other threats to the United States posed by that country.

He said China is investing more than Western countries in artificial intelligence and said China is stealing massive amounts of U.S. intellectual property each year.

On a different topic, Warner said he believes Virginia stands a strong chance of being the site for the new headquarters of the FBI. If approved, the new office would be located in Springfield, in Northern Virginia. He said the FBI has a training facility in nearby Quantico. A Northern Virginia location would also put the FBI headquarters near U.S. intelligence partners, such as the CIA, located in Langley.