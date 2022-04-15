Youngkin responds to questions about Augusta Courthouse referendum

A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin responded Friday to questions about why the governor amended General Assembly legislation on a November referendum regarding the move of the Augusta County Courthouse from Staunton.

Youngkin’s amendments changed the referendum from November of this year to November of 2023, and also called for two sets of plans by two different architects approved by Circuit Judge Chap Goodwin.

Youngkin Spokesperson Macaulay Porter said Friday “this amendment ensures a neutral arbiter with experience regarding the courthouse case appoints the architects. That the architects are required to consider all reasonable costs related to each courthouse option, rather than just construction. Additionally, the amendment requires reconsideration, clarifies the ballot question for transparency, and moves the local referendum.”

Area legislators who offered the bills for the referendum and Augusta County leaders were caught off-guard by the Youngkin amendments. Sen. Emmett Hanger and Del. John Avoli sought an explanation of the amendments from the Youngkin administration. Both area legislators offered bills to set the referendum for November of this year.

Avoli said on Friday he was confident “everything will be OK” on the courthouse.

A failed Augusta County 2016 referendum on moving the courthouse from Staunton to Verona was followed by Augusta County seeking to build courthouse facilities in Staunton. But numerous roadblocks to that idea ensued.

Those obstacles included a high price for the purchase of the Atlantic Union Bank building across from the current 1901 courthouse, and the fact that the current county District Courts building is located in a flood plain.

Goodwin issued an order last year adding urgency to the courthouse problem, saying in his order the current facilities in Staunton are “insecure, out of repair, or otherwise pose a danger to the health, welfare and safety of court employees or the public.”