VSP seizes over $150,000 in drugs, firearms from Augusta County and Nelson County residences
VSP seizes over $150,000 in drugs, firearms from Augusta County and Nelson County residences

Four residents from Augusta and Nelson counties face a multitude of illegal gun and drug charges following seizures of over $150,000 in illegal goods, according to a release by the Virginia State Police.

Task force investigators executed search warrants Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 at residences in Lyndhurst, Arrington and Lovingston, the release said. As a result of the search warrants, task force members seized 15 firearms, approximately 3.25 lbs. of methamphetamine, approximately one pound of marijuana, marijuana edibles and illegal prescription drugs.

James Brian Paterson, 46, of Lyndhurst, and Joseph Michael Acord, 42, of Arrington, are charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

Richard Daniel Acord, 37, of Lovingston, is charged with conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute greater than one ounce and less than five pounds of marijuana.

Frances Jeanette Hester, 40, of Lyndhurst, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine.

The joint investigative operation to identify the suspects was conducted by the Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, with assistance from the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force.

The investigations remain ongoing with additional charges pending, the release said. 

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

