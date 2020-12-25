Walter Flora: A life well spent

Although the Floras enjoyed their five years in California, their roots were in Virginia and they headed home in the fall of 1965. Flora, now a seasoned educator, was hired to be principal of the brand new Ladd Elementary School located “way out in the country” outside of Waynesboro.

Not only was Flora in charge of the new school, but 1966 was the year that Augusta County Schools desegregated and he had to oversee that transition as well.

Back then a school principal had to be an administrator, educator, and cafeteria manager, buying all the food and keeping the financial books. “My business background really helped and I enjoyed being with the kids,” he remembered.

Ladd, which is now in the city of Waynesboro and surrounded by development and an interstate, was so rural then that there was a farm next door. The school closed in 2013 and Flora was invited back to participate in the farewell ceremony, an event that he enjoyed immensely. “I attended the ceremony. It was very interesting. There were a few people who remembered going to school there back when it opened. It is amazing to see the development around it now,” Flora said.