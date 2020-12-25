Walter Flora: A life well spent

When one hits their 90s, there is a lot to think about and remember. Recently, this reporter had the opportunity to sit down with Waynesboro’s 91-year-old Walter Flora and listen to his story of a life well-lived. It has been a life of service, much of it spent in the great outdoors or with young people.
Flora was born in the community of Mill Creek in Botetourt County where his father ran a dairy farm. One of the most important events in young Walter’s mind happened when he was three. That was the year that his family’s farm got electricity.
When he was in the second grade, his family moved to Roanoke and joined the Garst Brothers Dairy. During WWII, his father ran a milk truck route for restaurants.
“After my sophomore year in high school, I worked with the family in the dairy industry,” Walter recalled. “I finished high school in 1947 and continued to work in the milk trucking industry for a few years.”
Although he was uncertain of his career path, the young man decided that there was one thing that he did not want to do and that was “truck milk.”
Walter’s father belonged to the Church of the Brethren and attended Daleville College, a Brethren school in the Roanoke area that eventually merged with Bridgewater College. So, going to Bridgewater College was a natural path for Walter.
Although he enjoyed athletics, until heading off to Bridgewater, he hadn’t had much experience with organized sports. At Bridgewater he ran into Coach Daniel Geiser, fresh out of WWII who had been hired to teach physical education and coach.
“I started at Bridgewater College in 1949 and tried out for the football team even though I did not have much experience at it,” Flora explained. He played tackle on the Eagles squad and really bonded with the new coach. “He had come to Bridgewater to start a football team and he was getting the team together. We didn’t have a lot of good equipment, but he got us started.”
Flora spent two years at Bridgewater playing football and intramural basketball and pursuing a degree in business administration. Then the Korean War broke out and he joined the army in 1951. He spent the war in Europe, doing peacekeeping on the Czechoslovakian border.
After the service, he returned to Bridgewater to finish his degree and again play football. There were a lot of locals on the team. Long-time educators in the area might remember team manager Harold Armstrong and player Shirley Kyger, a WWII vet who played on the 1949-50 team and later became principal of Waynesboro High School.
Geiser’s fledging Eagle team struggled at first but made gradual improvement. “We were small. I weighed 190 pounds. Our center weighed 180 pounds. We played against one center who was 250 pounds! The first year we won one game. The next year we were a little better. Although we weren’t very good, there was camaraderie and discipline.”
Flora’s playing career ended in 1955 in a game against Gallaudet. “A guy clipped me and broke the tibia in my leg and that ended my football career,” he recalled.
Although his degree was in business administration, Flora’s life soon gravitated toward education. In 1956 he found himself at the Miller School in Albemarle County teaching science and history. He also coached football after a coaching vacancy arose.
He began classes at Madison College (now James Madison University) in pursuit of an MBA and that’s where he met his future wife and teacher Alice VonSeldeneck. Back in those days Madison was an all-girls school, but men were “allowed” to attend night classes and summer school.
“I introduced myself. We dated for a year, and married in 1957,” Flora said. They had two children, Douglass and Bonnie.
In 1960, Flora accepted a job at a school in Tule Lake, California. The young family packed their bags and camped their way across the country. At Tule Lake, Walter wore many hats, serving as assistant principal, teaching seventh and eighth grades and coaching basketball.
“Tule Lake was wonderful. It was a great place for hunting and fishing and was right on the Pacific Flyway,” he recalled. Growing up in Botetourt had exposed him to the tranquility and peace that comes with being outside just walking or hunting and fishing.
Although the Floras enjoyed their five years in California, their roots were in Virginia and they headed home in the fall of 1965. Flora, now a seasoned educator, was hired to be principal of the brand new Ladd Elementary School located “way out in the country” outside of Waynesboro.
Not only was Flora in charge of the new school, but 1966 was the year that Augusta County Schools desegregated and he had to oversee that transition as well.
Back then a school principal had to be an administrator, educator, and cafeteria manager, buying all the food and keeping the financial books. “My business background really helped and I enjoyed being with the kids,” he remembered.
Ladd, which is now in the city of Waynesboro and surrounded by development and an interstate, was so rural then that there was a farm next door. The school closed in 2013 and Flora was invited back to participate in the farewell ceremony, an event that he enjoyed immensely. “I attended the ceremony. It was very interesting. There were a few people who remembered going to school there back when it opened. It is amazing to see the development around it now,” Flora said.
Flora was only at Ladd a short time before he moved to the central office where his business and educational experience dove-tailed and he helped develop programs such as an elementary guidance and summer preschool. He retired from Augusta County schools in 1991.
“I enjoyed every aspect of my many different roles,” he said of his career in education. “ I helped set up special ed programs and centralized purchasing for the county rather than having principals spend all their time buying food for the cafeteria. Maybe I made a little bit of an impact.”
Flora’s wife Alice also spent her career in education. She taught English and drama at Waynesboro High School and was active in playing and coaching hockey, basketball and tennis. Tennis wound up being a sport that the entire Flora family enjoyed. Walter continued to play until he was 88 years old.
“We were outdoor people and we enjoyed hiking and bicycling,” Walter recalled. They were founding members of a hunting camp out on the Highland-Bath county border and spent a lot of time out there.
“Alice (who passed away in 2006) and I enjoyed bicycling and would take trips to different rail trails. We had a lot of good times together. We played a lot of tennis, went biking, and traveled to Europe. We did a lot of canoeing on the James and Shenandoah and were members of the Float Fishermen,” he said.
“When I retired, Alice and I also spent a lot of time at the camp. She was a birder and enjoyed wildflowers. Hunting turkey and deer is a bonus and I have always enjoyed venison, but it is really just about being outside. Being a founding member of the Wild Turkey Club out there has been a highlight of my life.”
When the family moved back to Virginia, they lived in Waynesboro for three years and then moved up on Elk Mountain near Swannanoa in Nelson County from 1976-1996. Up there they could enjoy the outdoors and experience the more extremes of winter weather including snowstorms that dumped feet instead of inches of snow on their doorstep.
After the family moved off the mountain into Waynesboro and Walter had retired, he was approached about running for a position on the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation Board. He put his name in the hat and wound up being elected and serving nine years (three terms).
As a lover of the natural world, his new “job” was a perfect fit. Headwaters supports flood control dam rehabilitation, youth environmental programs and agricultural activities.
Retirement also meant spending more time outdoors with his family, especially at the hunting camp. He continues to enjoy turkey and dove hunting. In fact, he considers his participation in September Augusta County dove hunts organized by Stuart Moffett, as among the most enjoyable hunting experiences of his life.
These days dove hunting is more to his liking because it occurs in the afternoon, but he has fond memories of turkey hunting as well. “There’s something about getting up in the morning and watching the sunrise,” he said of turkey hunting. “There is a real art to calling a gobbler in.” he said.
He also enjoys following the successes of his grandchildren, Jessica and Evan. Evan is carrying on the family love of tennis. After being a state high school tennis champion, he went on to play on the Mary Washington team and today he is employed by the Women’s Tennis Association.
“I have been a very fortunate person. As a lover of the outdoors, it has been a wonderful life with family and friends and enjoying outdoor activities together,” he concluded.