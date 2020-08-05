You have permission to edit this article.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Northam's Tuesday press conference
WATCH NOW: Gov. Northam's Tuesday press conference

Gov. Ralph Northam and a team of state health and safety officials will be giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia at 2 p.m.

Northam also will address the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Commonwealth.

