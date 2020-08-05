WATCH NOW: Gov. Northam's Tuesday press conference

Gov. Ralph Northam and a team of state health and safety officials will be giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia at 2 p.m.
Northam also will address the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Commonwealth.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Gov. Ralph Northam and a team of state health and safety officials will be giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia at 2 p.m.
Northam also will address the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Commonwealth.
The Stuarts Draft man convicted of murdering a Waynesboro woman in a city motel was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday.
In a 16-page letter, staff members said an “in-person reopening plan would [not] adequately protect our students, their families, school employees or the larger community.”
STAUNTON — A Staunton resident was attacked by a rabid cat without provocation earlier this week, according to the Staunton Police Department.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a camper that was stolen in Waynesboro.
Waynesboro’s Constitution Park now has a long-term plan for its future — turning the space into the South River Preserve.
In October 2018, the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC) announced the need for fosters and adopters because the shelter was near…
The VHSL recently decided to postpone the start of 2020-21 athletic year to December. As preparations begin for a unique season, one major question will have to be answered. Will there be enough officials to hold the games?
A Lyndhurst man died after a multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Thursday.
A “Black Lives Matter” sign posted on the exterior of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro’s fellowship hall was vandalized.
As the academic year begins, parents must decide whether to send children to school or keep them home for remote learning. Plus, 7 charts that show you where COVID-19 is spreading in our state and nation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.