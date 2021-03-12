WATCH NOW: Suspects still at large after vehicle crashes into Waynesboro structure

“It sounded like an earthquake,” Deaver said.

VanBuren said another worker had just finished up doing a 90-year-old woman’s hair and left shortly before the crash occurred.

“The whole wall is right there where she would have been sitting under the dryer,” VanBuren said.

The two did not see the suspects flee the car.

Chris Edwards, the owner of the Hair & Body Shop, arrived on the scene around 5:07 p.m. She was shocked to see her business, she said.

“I have done so much work to this building, and all of a sudden there’s nothing I can do,” Edwards said.

Edwards has owned the building for nearly 25 years and had just paid it off, she said.

“We had really been working [and] cleaning getting it ready for spring. We were planning an arrangement for our flowers and all that… now look,” Edwards said with tears in her eyes.

The vehicle was extracted around 5:17 p.m. by R & M Automotive. The total damage cost to the structure has not yet been estimated, according to police.

