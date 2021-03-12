WATCH NOW: Suspects still at large after vehicle crashes into Waynesboro structure

Two male suspects are still at large after a vehicle crashed into a structure at 511 West Broad Street in Waynesboro on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:50 p.m. after a red Pontiac Firebird crashed into the Hair & Body Shop.
According to police, no one was injured during the incident.
“There’s not too much more to tell other than what you see out there,” said Waynesboro Police Sgt. Vincent Donald, the shift supervisor on scene. “The only thing you don’t see is two males fled from the vehicle, and they are still at large.”
Donald did not release information about the suspects’ description.
Dana VanBuren and her son Tucker Deaver were inside when the crash happened. VanBuren works as a hair stylist at the Hair & Body Shop and lives in the upstairs of the building.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what happened,” VanBuren said. “[Deaver] was upstairs by himself, and I freaked out worrying about him.”
VanBuren said she was in the kitchen, and Deaver was upstairs playing Xbox.
“The whole house shook, and I heard bangs,” VanBuren said.
Deaver said he heard a drift and tires squealing, followed by a crunching sound.
“It sounded like an earthquake,” Deaver said.
VanBuren said another worker had just finished up doing a 90-year-old woman’s hair and left shortly before the crash occurred.
“The whole wall is right there where she would have been sitting under the dryer,” VanBuren said.
The two did not see the suspects flee the car.
Chris Edwards, the owner of the Hair & Body Shop, arrived on the scene around 5:07 p.m. She was shocked to see her business, she said.
“I have done so much work to this building, and all of a sudden there’s nothing I can do,” Edwards said.
Edwards has owned the building for nearly 25 years and had just paid it off, she said.
“We had really been working [and] cleaning getting it ready for spring. We were planning an arrangement for our flowers and all that… now look,” Edwards said with tears in her eyes.
The vehicle was extracted around 5:17 p.m. by R & M Automotive. The total damage cost to the structure has not yet been estimated, according to police.