WATCH: Republican gubernatorial candidate Kirk Cox hosts meet-and-greet in Verona

VERONA — People packed into Armstrong’s Restaurant in Verona on Friday morning to meet and greet with Kirk Cox, a Republican candidate for governor Kirk Cox.
Cox, R-Colonial Heights, took the time to shake hands and chat with Augusta County residents who attended the event as he continued his campaign path through Southern and Central Virginia. After a few minutes and an introduction from Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court Steve Landes, he spoke to the crowd for a few minutes before fielding questions.
A large portion of the conversation revolved around the issue of one-party control, as Virginia democrats currently control both branches of the general assembly under Gov. Ralph Northam. Cox said during his time as Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates from 2018 to 2020, the state fared much better than it does now, just a year removed from his term.
“A lot of people say, ‘why are you running,’ and I would say one-party democratic control,” Cox said. “It’s watching frankly 30 years of not only my life’s work, but people like Steve’s [Landes] life work go down the drain. It took California 30 years to become California, it’s taken us two.”
One of the issues that arose during Cox’s time as speaker was a bill that planned to ease restrictions on third-trimester abortions. Cox used his position to speak against the bill which eventually was voted down, something he said he had never seen a speaker do previously.
“I came down and said the following about that bill: as long as I have a microphone I will stand up for life,” Cox said. “It’s Easter, and that’s when we all have a wonderful celebration of Christ’s resurrection, but King David was always one of my favorite Old Testament characters. In Psalm 193, he says ‘you created my innermost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.’”
Cox pointed out several issues that he said he would work to fix upon election, with Virginia’s Parole Board being a primary example. He said the parole board had been violating the law and railroading inmates through the process who did not deserve to be released. Northam proposed funding yesterday to conduct an exterior investigation into reports of violations.
Pam Carter, the Pastures supervisor for the county, asked a question regarding state-wide mandates, such as raises for teachers, and how he viewed those in relation to how they affect local communities.
“Our position was that it might be the best idea in the world but once you do that, you really do put the burden on the localities,” Cox said. “There was a recognition from us that state-wide mandates had gone too far. In my last few years, I almost never voted for a bill that had that local impact.”
Cox stated his intent to quickly begin work if he were to be elected, which is something Landes emphasized about the candidate’s character.