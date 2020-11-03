Waynesboro, Augusta County voters show up in large numbers for Election Day

Amidst the chaos of the pandemic and political tension pulsing throughout the country, Waynesboro and Augusta County voters experienced a relatively smooth Election Day as they funneled in-and-out of the polling locations with minimal delay.
Tuesday marked the final day for residents to cast their ballots before the votes are tallied following the 45-day early voting period. Election officers arranged the various locations available to vote to allow for social distancing, with advisory stickers and hand sanitizer placed frequently throughout the buildings.
Curbside voting was also available to residents, which allowed voters to pull up in their cars, verify their identities and have their ballot delivered to them.
The measures ensured a safe election, as voters flocked to the polls in steady numbers with 72.9% turnout in Waynesboro.
Fresh help
Elections officers stand at the forefront of Election Day. They greet voters as they enter, guide them through the process and answer any questions that voters may have. Although the names on the papers might stand out in the headlines, the volunteers allow the day to proceed smoothly.
Waynesboro High School senior Mackenzie Sontz helped lead this charge in Ward B at the Waynesboro Public Library. She greeted every voter that entered the building and pointed out where they could find a sample ballot and the amendments that were on the ballots.
The student, who is a first-time volunteer, decided to help out with the election after a speaker visited her AP government class. Sontz realized she could use the service to go towards credit she needed for her final project in the class.
“For part of our final project, we had to do so many things of civic engagement, and this is one of the ways I could do that,” Sontz said. “We also received extra credit if we submitted a picture with an ‘I voted’ sticker, so that was another opportunity. I’m also president of the Beta Club, so I’m going to use some of these hours for that too because part of the club is community service.”
Sontz said her first election went relatively smoothly and was about what she expected.
“It was a pretty steady stream of people throughout the day,” Sontz said. “It was about what I expected because of how many people that voted early. If voting early hadn’t of been an option, then I assume lines would have been much longer.”
Seasoned voter
On the other end of the spectrum at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School, 73-year-old Jack Dull stood outside of the building donning his Donald Trump hat as the first face voters saw. He held the same duties as Sontz, but he carried them out with the confidence of a man that had been doing the job for over a decade.
Dull began working elections 10 years ago and said he has learned every year how to engage with people and help brighten their Election Days. Dull’s history of service extends beyond elections and is based out of an appreciation for the environment around him.
“For me, it’s just about self-satisfaction to be able to do something for the country and for our community,” Dull said. “When Scott Seaton ran for the Board of Supervisors, I went door-to-door for him. I just like this area because I know a lot of people in it and I get to see them. And it doesn’t matter if they’re one side or the other, we get to have a reasonable conversation.”
However, not everyone who comes out to the polls wants to have a reasonable conversation with Dull, and some oppose his choice of cap verbally as he was reminded firsthand Tuesday afternoon.
“One lady cursed me out pretty good, so I just told her to have a nice day, and that was about all,” Dull said.
But what it all comes down to for Dull is the opportunity to serve on the days where people make the decisions that shape how the country will operate for the next few years.
“It’s about praying and thinking about what will carry us to the next election,” Dull said. “A lot of people will disagree about the praying part, but I think it’s important. You hope that everybody makes the right decision so this country can stay on track like it is, or you can make it better if it goes a different way. I’ve voted both ways in elections, and it makes you feel good to know that you’re doing good for your community.”
Besides Trump, other presidents Dull supported included Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy in 1960 as he sticks to the decisions that he believes will help the country, and he plans to keep helping out where he can.
Casting ballots
Throughout the polling locations, many voters showed up to take part in the election, but some did not stop there.
Rick Layser stood outside of Riverheads High School next to his truck decked out with four Trump flags, standing next to a life-size cardboard cutout of President Trump. The cutout version of the president held a sign that read “Vote red. Keep Virginia Republican.” Layser offered a photo-op with the cutout to any voter who walked by, and many took him up on the offer.
Layser said the 2020 election is more important than 2016 was as Biden is “much worse than Hillary would have been.” However, Layser does not feel confident one way or the other who will win the election when it is all said and done.
“It’s a tossup, I really don’t know,” Layser said. “In the last election, I went to bed crying, and then I woke up and started cheering. You really never know.”
For many other voters, they can see freedoms slipping from their hands if the election does not go the right way, and this is why voters like Daniel Benoit, of Waynesboro, remain thankful for the opportunity to come out and vote.
“It’s about the well-being of our country and keeping our freedom,” Benoit said. “Freedom is the biggest reason that we vote. The people that care about how this country is run, and who’s running it, need to really pay attention to detail. I know a lot of people don’t like Trump, but he has fulfilled his word. He’s done things that other presidents have not done. We hope that he continues to do so.”
The divide between the two parties in the 2020 election led some voters to claim this year’s election stands out as a historically significant affair.
“I think it’s the most important election we’ve ever had, and probably the most critical,” Eugene Sutton, of Waynesboro, said.
Debbie Sutton shared her husband’s sentiment, declaring 2020 the “scariest” election we’ve had. The fear of unrest based upon election results remained a constant theme in voter’s minds on Tuesday.
“I hate to say that it’s going to be trouble, but I think it’s going to be trouble,” Michelle Wilson said after casting her ballot at Hugh K. Cassell. “With all that’s been going on in the past, with the riots and what not, I’m not looking forward to that coming back. I hope everyone can stay in their place and move forward after this is all done.”
Craft is an education and sports reporter for The News Virginian.
