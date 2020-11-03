Waynesboro, Augusta County voters show up in large numbers for Election Day

Dull began working elections 10 years ago and said he has learned every year how to engage with people and help brighten their Election Days. Dull’s history of service extends beyond elections and is based out of an appreciation for the environment around him.

“For me, it’s just about self-satisfaction to be able to do something for the country and for our community,” Dull said. “When Scott Seaton ran for the Board of Supervisors, I went door-to-door for him. I just like this area because I know a lot of people in it and I get to see them. And it doesn’t matter if they’re one side or the other, we get to have a reasonable conversation.”

However, not everyone who comes out to the polls wants to have a reasonable conversation with Dull, and some oppose his choice of cap verbally as he was reminded firsthand Tuesday afternoon.

“One lady cursed me out pretty good, so I just told her to have a nice day, and that was about all,” Dull said.

But what it all comes down to for Dull is the opportunity to serve on the days where people make the decisions that shape how the country will operate for the next few years.