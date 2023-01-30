Waynesboro businessman offers plea in embezzlement case

A Waynesboro businessman who failed to turn over meals tax receipts to the city for several months in 2022, pleaded guilty to charges Monday stemming from the case.

Aaron Michael Mallory, 29, owner of the Farmhaus Coffee Company on Main Street, offered a plea in Waynesboro Circuit Court to one charge of embezzlement and failing to file meals tax reports to the city’s commissioner of the revenue.

But a final disposition and penalties in the case were deferred until Jan. 29, 2024. Should Mallory fulfill conditions contained in the plea by that date, the felony charge of embezzlement would be reduced to a misdemeanor charge. He would still be guilty of the misdemeanor charge of failing to file meals tax reports. He would receive a concurrent sentence on the two guilty pleas at that time of 30 days in jail suspended and a $1,250 fine.

The conditions set out Mallory’s plea agreement include the establishment of a separate bank account to track all sales taxes due the commonwealth of Virginia and the meals taxes due the city of Waynesboro. He must make daily deposits of those taxes in the bank account. He must submit all taxes due on a monthly basis. He must document all meals taxes going to the commissioner of the revenue and provide a record to that official.

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter told Judge Anne Reed that Mallory has paid the meals taxes he owed to the city and failed to pay between March and September of last year.

Under law, business owners are required to turn over meals tax receipts collected each month and turn them over to the commissioner of the revenue by the 20th of the following month.

Ledbetter told the judge that the taxes collected during each sale, both sales and city meals taxes, are funds “held in trust” until they can be paid to the two entities.