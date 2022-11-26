Waynesboro Choral Society to usher in holiday season with annual concert

The Waynesboro Choral Society is preparing to usher in the Christmas season in a few days.

The group will host its annual Christmas concert titled “Celebrate The Wonder Again” on Monday and Tuesday at the Louis Spilman Auditorium at Waynesboro High School.

“I would call it a joyous remembrance of Christmas and Christmas past,” said Don Coffey, the director of the Waynesboro Choral Society. “My goal is always for the audience to leave knowing they’ve been at a Christmas concert.”

In 2021, the Waynesboro Choral Society performed its first Christmas concert since 2019, but they did so with fewer choir members than typical because of hesitations surrounding COVID-19. This year, residents will experience the group at total capacity once again.

“We have more singers and, of course, our amazing orchestra again,” said Monya Decker, the president of the Waynesboro Choral Society. “So I think they can expect the same quality performance that we give each year, which helps bring in the Christmas spirit.”

Highlights of the show include the first half lined with dancing and more secular Christmas songs, while the second half is a more formal performance from the choir.

“This is something the whole family can enjoy, and it’s tradition for many people,” Decker said. “It’s something they look forward to every year. In our crazy world, it’s something that’s normal, special, and pure.”

Coffey said the goal of the performance is always to encourage people as they enter the holiday season.

“We’ve been told many times that our concerts help people get in the Christmas mood and usher in Christmas for them and their families,” Coffey said.

Decker praised the Waynesboro Choral Society, which began in 1970 and started hosting Christmas concerts in 1984, for bringing together people of different backgrounds with common interests.

“It’s a great group of people,” Decker said. “We have so many different ages and people from different walks of life. Some people have young children, while some people have great-grandchildren. It’s something that we can all work together, put on a great show, and feel good about it. We work hard on it.”

For Coffey, he said the group is an outlet for his passion for music, a passion shared by everyone involved in putting on the show.

“My music has always been an avocation rather than a vocation,” Coffey said. “It just means that to me personally. I love standing in front of this group. They’re there for the right reasons; to enjoy and interpret the music in front of them. We love to make music for our community.”

Tickets may be purchased at the Waynesboro Landscape and Garden Center, from Waynesboro Choral Society Members, or at the door on the day of starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for guests 12 and over. At the same time, children under that age receive free admittance.