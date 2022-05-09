Waynesboro City Council approves 2023 budget minus real estate tax hike

Waynesboro City Council approved a 2023 city budget Monday of $57.2 million.

The budget offers a 3 percent pay hike to employees, but does not increase real estate taxes for city property owners above the current rate of 90 cents per $100.

The council is also adjusting the personal property tax on motor vehicles down by 50 cents to $.2.75 per $100 to account for the surge in the value of new and used cars.

While there is an adjustment in personal property tax on motor vehicles, the city anticipates an overall increase in personal property tax revenues of $500,000. Personal property rates remain at $3.25 per $100 on machinery and tools and business personal property.

There is also a 3 percent increase in water rates and a $1.50 per month increase in monthly refuse collection rates. The refuse collection increase is to fund a new cell opening for trash disposal at the Augusta Regional Landfill.

Besides the increased compensation for city employees, there is a healthy increase in funds going to the Waynesboro City Schools in the 2023 budget. The schools will receive an added appropriation of $770,000 from the city over the funds being provided in the current year’s budget.

Monday’s regular council meeting was preceded by a council work session regarding changes to the city code on animals.

City Manager Mike Hamp stressed that the changes related to the number of chickens and the elimination of roosters. Hamp made a strong effort to allay concerns about changes that were proposed last summer regarding restricting the number of dogs and cats per residence.

The city manager said there would be “no limiting of dogs and cats” in the proposed changes. Hamp noted the emotional response of city residents to last summer’s proposed limiting of cats and dogs per household.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.