Affordable housing and the plight of the homeless population in Waynesboro were front and center Monday night at the Waynesboro City Council meeting.

Several speakers asked the council to commit to helping the homeless with more services, including a day shelter. The requests come in light of the move of a homeless encampment called Tent City from Essex Avenue in the city earlier this month.

Affordable housing, including more affordable rental options and more accountability about clean and safe living conditions from landlords, also were aired. The previously requested city rental inspection program was again asked for.

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp offered a statement at Monday’s meeting about the city financial support in recent years for the homeless population and homeless prevention. Hamp said over the past three fiscal years, the city has provided $98,000 to WARM Shelter for the homeless from community development block grant money and $245,000 to the Valley Community Services Board from federal CARES Act funds. Another $ 350,000 has been offered in utility relief.

Hamp also clarified that the city does not have employees other than police officers and Department of Social Services workers who regularly communicate with the homeless population.

“The city relies on other community agencies whose specific mission is homeless. While I have not done extensive or exhaustive research, such an arrangement is typical for small municipalities. Though nationally, the challenge of homelessness is pressing local governments to explore direct services,” Hamp said.

The city manager also said the city is not actively searching for homeless encampments, but said the recent removal of Tent City residents was prompted by the landowner, complaining about criminal behavior on some of his nearby properties. There were reports of theft, loitering and trespassing. Hamp said a city ordinance bans temporary residents on both public and private property.

Speakers, including some from the Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing, asked the council to take ownership of the city’s homeless population.

Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro, a former candidate for the 6th District congressional seat and the House of Delegates, said the problems are not only about the homeless but bad living conditions for those renting.

“We have a homeless problem that can be easier to see but we also have a problem with people living in unsafe, inappropriate conditions and due to the current housing market many don’t feel safe speaking out and asking for the mold to be cleaned up, for the leak to be fixed or the porch railing to be stabilized,” Lewis said.

Lewis supports a city rental inspection program and the commitment towards a day shelter for the homeless. The Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing, a community-based organization, is circulating a petition asking for a rental inspection program. The petition will be presented to Waynesboro City Council at a later date.

Lewis said there is day shelter in Charlottesville where “folks can shower, get a hot meal, have their mail delivered there, get on a computer to access job and rental applications and other support for those who are unhoused.”

Regarding housing, Lewis said It is important to offer incentives to developers so they can “include affordable units in all these new development popping up across town,”

A.J. Young said renting in Waynesboro has become “a nightmare.” He asked the council to make a commitment to fair renting and also include a place on the city’s website to allow for complaints about unsafe housing.

Frankie Hollingsworth of Waynesboro said through his Reprieve, Inc. ministry, he has offered food and other outreach to the homeless in Waynesboro for many years, including those in Tent City.

Hollingsworth said the current situation with the homeless offers a chance to think and strategize. “This is not time to point fingers, no time to blame,” he said. Hollingsworth said it is time to reflect “on what I can do.”

Waynesboro City Council is expected to talk about the homeless population and affordable housing when a council retreat is held Feb. 24. Councilman Terry Short has said he wants those concerns to be part of the retreat discussion.