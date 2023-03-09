Waynesboro City Council rolled up its collective sleeves Wednesday night to work on the 2023-24 budget, and it appears there are miles to go before an agreement on the tax rate is set.

City Manager Mike Hamp said the nearly 30 percent increase in residential real estate assessments would call for a significant cut in the current 90 cent tax rate to equalize. Hamp told members of council that to maintain base services, fully fund the Waynesboro Schools and provide city employees a 5 percent pay raise would mean a 77-cent tax rate.

The 77-cent rate would mean a tax increase for city residents, because equalizing the tax rate would mean a 74-cent rate.

But Hamp told council members to fund budget goals set at a council retreat two weeks ago would entail adding another 4 cents to the tax rate. Those goals include paying debt service on infrastructure at the city’s Nature’s Crossing Technology Center, adding an assistant voter registrar and unfreezing and funding four police officer positions.

The majority of council members expressed discomfort with an 81-cent rate. They spoke of the challenges Waynesboro residents would face, particularly those living on a fixed income.

Vice Mayor Jim Wood said he would like to see “if we can tighten our belt to get to the 74-cent rate.” Wood said many of his constituents are concerned about tax increases because of the recent reassessment.

Councilman Bruce Allen, the longest tenured member, said he thought the city would be receiving a great deal more in real estate taxes because of the burgeoning housing construction off Hopeman Parkway and in the city’s West End.

Allen was informed by Assistant City Manager for Finance Cameron McCormick that the increase in real estate funds because of new construction only translates to an additional $200,000 to $300,000.

Allen said many citizens in Waynesboro lack the financial resources to pay additional taxes. He said many would be faced with a decision between paying for food and medicine and taxes.

Councilman Kenny Lee asked about the 77-cent rate, and asked if the city could delay work on Nature’s Crossing, an industrial site lacking infrastructure to be ready for new industry. Hamp said delaying paying for infrastructure on Nature’s Crossing could mean the loss of state grant money that would supplement the costs of infrastructure. Lee said the 77-cent rate would be acceptable if it meant keeping the basic services and funding the city 5 percent pay increase.

Councilman Terry Short said the housing market dictated the increased real estate reassessment, and said equalizing the tax rate would mean no more money for teachers, police and the city’s emergency responders. “Equalizing the rate would be irresponsible,” said Short.

Hamp will present a budget to the members of council on April 3. The council will meet the following night to further work on finalizing the city budget.