Waynesboro City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night on the 2024 budget and tax rates to fund the budget.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Yancey Municipal Building.

The council met Wednesday night with city staff to review a city budget amended slightly from the nearly $62 million one City Manager Mike Hamp presented two weeks ago.

The revised budget Hamp presented to council Wednesday had a net lower revision of $421,000, and calls for a 77-cent per $100 real estate tax rate.

The 77-cent rate was revised from a 79-cent one Hamp offered two weeks ago. The city manager said conversations at that budget work session and subsequent ones with council members led to the tax rate being cut by two cents.

The recent city real estate reassessment caused a nearly 30 percent increase in single-family real estate values. An equalized tax rate would be 74 cents.

Hamp told council Wednesday that the revisions from the budget he offered two weeks ago include unfreezing and funding two additional police positions instead of four. And an additional average added compensation of 5 percent for city employees is delayed until Dec. 1 instead of the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

In response to a question from council, Hamp said the Waynesboro Police Department is seeing an increase in officer applications, and it is possible that additional hires could be made by the summer.

While the revised budget presented to council Wednesday keeps city services at the same level, Hamp said the budget does not address adding an assistant voter registrar and staffing needs for the Waynesboro Sheriff.

While it has not been finalized, Waynesboro City Council could approve the 2024 budget and tax rates at the council’s May 8 meeting.