Waynesboro City Council will meet at the BRITE Facility in Fishersville on Feb. 24 to hold a council retreat, setting priorities for the next year.

It’s the first opportunity for the council, with two newly seated members, to discuss concerns and budget goals outside of a regularly scheduled meeting.

For a veteran member of the council like At-Large member Terry Short, the list of priorities is lengthy. It includes affordable housing, tackling homelessness, updating city infrastructure and a continued upgrade of employee compensation. Short said there are also city capital projects and the looming second phase of the renovation of Waynesboro High School.

“Life is about choices,” said Short, who said decisions will have to be made as the council prepares the 2023-24 city budget. He also said it would a good idea to look at setting aside funds to pay for future needs instead of being hit with a large bill all at once.

Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams said when being elevated to the post last month, she anticipated a discussion on the progress on a city industrial park, Nature’s Crossing Technology Center, to be one of the retreat topics.

The Nature’s Crossing site, located just off exit 96 of Interstate 64, recently received a $3.911 million business ready grant through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The funds will be used for water and sewer work on the site. Once the infrastructure work is finished and an access road by VDOT is built, Nature’s Crossing would be close to being ready for occupancy. Nature’s Crossing is expected to serve both heavy and light industrial uses.

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood made economic development a major talking point of his election to council in November. He continues to pay close attention to business recruitment by attending the city’s Economic Development Authority meetings and regularly staying in touch with Greg Hitchin, the city’s director of economic development and tourism.

“I want something that is long-term and is here for generations,” said Wood of his preference for industry coming to the city. Wood said he is pleased with the progress on Nature’s Crossing and the other efforts to attract industry. He continues to offer input with a goal of “what can be done to make Waynesboro more appealing.”

Wood anticipates another topic of the retreat will be the city’s recently reported real estate assessment. Values came in with an average increase of 29.5 percent.

“I have spent all morning replying to emails,” Wood said. He said he is in favor of trying to mitigate the financial pain of the assessment for city residents. “I’m one vote of five people. But I will do what I can to equalize it (tax rate) and even it out,” he said.

A press release sent out by Waynesboro City Council last week indicated that the council would make efforts to lower the 90 cents per $100 rate. “City Council does not anticipate adopting a budget in which the full impact of the increased assessments is realized,” the release said.

Wood said he understands the concerns that Waynesboro residents on fixed incomes have about the assessment. But he also tries to remind taxpayers that the city has tax relief programs for the elderly and disabled, and that the assessment can be appealed.

The tax rate will be considered by the council during the upcoming 2023-24 budget deliberations.