Waynesboro City Council to vote on animal city code changes next week

Waynesboro City Code changes restricting the number of backyard chickens and eliminating roosters will be voted on next week by Waynesboro City Council.

After four years of discussion, the council will consider changes next Monday that limit chickens to 16 and ban roosters. The changes would require compliance by July 2025 if approved.

Councilman Terry Short said under the current code, there are no limits on chickens. “It’s a matter of infinity, that is not a reasonable accommodation in a city of 22,000,” said Short. The councilman said he is grateful for a vote on the issue that first surfaced four years ago.

Short said it has taken too long to resolve the issue of the number of chickens. “It is embarrassing to put yourself out as a public servant and not be able to satisfy a complaint,” he said.

The councilman said it is time to vote on the issue. “So I’m not getting the question of ‘when will you vote.’ We can provide a resolution for those asking about it,” he said.

Nancy Wells, a Cherry Avenue resident with five hens and a rooster, has spoken to Waynesboro City Council about chicken and rooster restrictions since the issue first surfaced in 2018.

Wells said any restrictions on the number of chickens should be based on the size of the lot the chickens are kept on. She said she has done freedom of information searches with the city of Waynesboro and has found that the more prevalent issue regarding chickens “is dogs killing chickens.”

The proposed change on chickens would not impact Wells, but the banning of roosters would. She is concerned about the “indiscriminate killing of roosters.”

Short said there are homeowners associations in the city that have covenants not allowing roosters.

If the issue of chickens and roosters is resolved, Short believes Waynesboro City Council can move on to more important matters rather than “pitting neighbor against neighbor.”

“I would rather focus on improving the labor market and improving our health in our school system,” he said.