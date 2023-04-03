Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp Monday offered a balanced city budget for fiscal year 2024 of nearly $62 million that is primarily funded by a real estate tax rate 5 cents above the equalized one.

The general fund budget offered by the city manager is 8.3 percent higher than the current year’s budget.

The equalized rate would be 74 cents to offset the nearly 30 percent increase in real estate values for city residents from the recent city reassessment. Hamp is recommending a 79-cent tax rate.

Hamp told members of Waynesboro City Council that a 79-cent rate would maintain city services at an affordable rate. He said this year’s budget includes “an over-arching theme of affordability.”

Hamp’s budget includes funding an average 5 percent pay hike for city employees and increasing local funding to the Waynesboro Schools by $1.4 million.

Another key increment is $520,000 in debt service for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center, the city’s industrial site off Interstate 64.

City revenue is driven by a $1.8 million increase in real estate funds and $1.5 million more in sales and meals tax.

Funding Nature’s Crossing was a priority identified at a February council retreat. Items not included in the city manager’s budget are some priorities recently identified at the retreat. Those include unfreezing four police department positions and providing an assistant city registrar.

Hamp told members of council that when finalizing the tax rate, they must consider “what citizens and businesses are willing to pay.” And he reminded council that once a tax rate is advertised, they can only go down in approving one not up.

The city manager hopes the 5 percent average pay increase would allow the city to keep pace with regional competitors.

But he reminded members of council how difficult it has been over the past several years to compete.

“Over the last three to five years, the labor and compensation environment has become highly competitive, making it more challenging to attract and retain qualified individuals to employment with the city,” he said.

Council members will further consider the budget when they meet on Wednesday, April 12 for a work session. The city’s timetable calls for an early May adoption of the budget.