The city of Waynesboro has had a large amount of police data and other city data stolen online and the data has been posted on the internet.

Social media posts showed that 350 gigabytes of data were stolen from the city, including police files, staff data and other information from the Waynesboro Police Department. Social media posts show that the attack came from a group called BianLian.

The group is known to demand payment or it will release data. Published reports say BianLian emerged as a ransomware group in late 2021, and had initially targeted a number of industries in the areas of medicine, insurance, law and engineering in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. The published reports also say BianLian uses homemade encryption.

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp confirmed the data breach in a statement to the media. The city manager said that the city was notified in January of “a potential cyberattack” that had occurred on the city’s information technology infrastructure.

He said “the city took immediate actions and steps to ensure the removal of the attack from the city’s digital infrastructure and preventive measures to help lessen the system’s vulnerability to cyberattacks.”

Hamp said the city and police department are “diligently working with appropriate resources and other law enforcement to accurately identify what happened, access the extent of the data breach, and take appropriate action to respond to the cyberattack.”

The city manager said as the investigation continues, the city “will make proper notifications, provide resources, and coordinate efforts to assist those individuals who may have had personal or private information stolen during the cyberattack.”

Sgt. Jamie Dunn, a spokesman for the Waynesboro Police Department, said Wednesday the department had no comment about the data breach.

The News Virginian reached out to several members of Waynesboro City Council Wednesday morning, but had yet to hear back from them.