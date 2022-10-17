Waynesboro economic development program gains $45,000 state grant

The Grow Waynesboro Program, a city economic development initiative that provides capital funding and business expertise for startup small businesses, has received a $45,000 state grant.

The award was announced last week by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and was part of $180,000 in community business launch grants. The grants area administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grants were awarded to Waynesboro, the Downtown Lynchburg Association and Nelson County.

Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism, said the funding will allow his office to assist three new startup businesses in Waynesboro.

The potential startup businesses will come from a competition in 2023 that will offer awards based on a successful business plan. Hitchin said the competitors will participate in an eight-week class that helps with developing a business plan.

A final competition will feature finalists for the Grow Waynesboro grants, Hitchin said. Judges will award the top three finishers in the competition.

“We have about half a dozen businesses who went through the program that are working successfully,” Hitchin said.

He said capital funding is one of the biggest impediments to the start of a successful small business. Hitchin said the Grow Waynesboro program is focused on bringing startup businesses to the city’s downtown.

Youngkin, in announcing the grants to Waynesboro and the other two communities earlier this month, emphasized the importance of small business to the Virginia economy.

“Virginia recognizes the importance of small business in local economies, and this program gives out communities across Virginia the flexibility required to address unique community-identified needs to ensure success for local entrepreneurs,” Youngkin said a press release about the state awards.

Virginia’ Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said the community business launch program allows Virginia communities “to identify what businesses fit into their vision for the future.”