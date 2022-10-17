 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waynesboro economic development program gains $45,000 state grant

  • Updated
  • 0

The Grow Waynesboro Program, a city economic development initiative that provides capital funding and business expertise for startup small businesses, has received a $45,000 state grant.

The award was announced last week by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and was part of $180,000 in community business launch grants. The grants area administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The grants were awarded to Waynesboro, the Downtown Lynchburg Association and Nelson County.

Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism, said the funding will allow his office to assist three new startup businesses in Waynesboro.

The potential startup businesses will come from a competition in 2023 that will offer awards based on a successful business plan. Hitchin said the competitors will participate in an eight-week class that helps with developing a business plan.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A final competition will feature finalists for the Grow Waynesboro grants, Hitchin said. Judges will award the top three finishers in the competition.

“We have about half a dozen businesses who went through the program that are working successfully,” Hitchin said.

He said capital funding is one of the biggest impediments to the start of a successful small business. Hitchin said the Grow Waynesboro program is focused on bringing startup businesses to the city’s downtown.

Youngkin, in announcing the grants to Waynesboro and the other two communities earlier this month, emphasized the importance of small business to the Virginia economy.

“Virginia recognizes the importance of small business in local economies, and this program gives out communities across Virginia the flexibility required to address unique community-identified needs to ensure success for local entrepreneurs,” Youngkin said a press release about the state awards.

Virginia’ Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said the community business launch program allows Virginia communities “to identify what businesses fit into their vision for the future.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert