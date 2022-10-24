Waynesboro Education Association PAC endorses Maneval, Hostetter

The political action committee of the Waynesboro Education Association has endorsed both Ward D Waynesboro School Board member Kathe Maneval and Ward D Waynesboro City Council member Sam Hostetter for re-election on Nov. 8.

In a press release issued Monday, the WEA PAC said both candidates offer clear choices for Waynesboro voters.

Maneval, a 16-year member of the school board, is opposed by educator Amber Lipscomb.

Hostetter, finishing his first term on council, is opposed by Republican Jim Wood.

The WEA PAC said of Maneval “with 16 years of experience on the school board, Maneval offers a clear understanding of both its strengths and the challenges the Waynesboro Public Schools face, particularly those wrought by the pandemic. WEA PAC agrees her experience is an important asset to the school board and the community at this time.”

The endorsement also spoke of how Maneval appreciates the importance of competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain quality staff and remain competitive with nearby school systems.

According to the WEA PAC, Maneval also is a proponent of parent and community involvement in schools through volunteering and parent-teacher organizations.

The WEA PAC says Hostetter has alluded to how success for Waynesboro’s future includes success for the schools and students.

Hostetter supports the construction of the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the second phase of the Waynesboro High School renovation as well as the renovation of the Shenandoah Valley Center for Advanced Studies..

The incumbent councilman also has spoken of the fact that the Waynesboro Public Schools are the city’s largest employer and said the employees must be heard.

The WEA PAC offers its endorsements on the basis of candidate interviews conducted with candidates who responded to questionnaires sent to all council and school board candidates running Nov. 8.