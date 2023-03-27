A man wanted for attempted murder and three other charges in Waynesboro, was arrested Sunday in Front Royal.

James Wesley Reinhold, 32, of Augusta County, was being held in the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail.

Reinhold is charged in Waynesboro with attempted second-degree murder, shooting an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Waynesboro police said they responded Saturday about 6 p.m. to the 100 block of DuPont Boulevard in Waynesboro. Shots were fired at an occupied vehicle, but no one was injured.

Police said Reinhold fled the scene in a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle.