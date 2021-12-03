Waynesboro High School alumni donate over $6,000 to girls basketball program

When Skylar Napier took over the helm of the Waynesboro girls basketball program in 2020, she noticed the team funds for equipment were low.
A group of alumni and other local organizations decided to help try to change that.
The Waynesboro High School classes of 1970 and 1971 held a silent auction at their joint reunion in October. Along with donations from Evangel Missionary Church and the Dupont Community Credit Union, they raised $6,645 for the team.
The alumni officially presented Napier with the check at Tuesday’s season-opener against Turner Ashby at halftime.
“I was speechless, and I’m never speechless,” Napier said of her reaction when she learned of the donation. “The only thing I could come up with is that it is a blessing. We always look for alumni help, and some schools don’t have that. We had the opportunity, and we’re very grateful to get that.”
Diana Mahoney, a Waynesboro class of 1971 graduate, served as the coordinator of the reunion committee for the two classes and helped organize the silent auction, along with the help of other graduates like Chris Wilmott, a member of the 1970 class. The auction saw a great response, as many donated items to help make the event a success, she said.
“The reunion was a success. The silent auction was a success,” Mahoney said. “Every person that’s been involved has just given and given, so it’s been a perfect experience.”
Many of the attendees of Tuesday night’s halftime presentation came from out of town, Mahoney said, which showcases the impact the area had on their lives, even years later.
“This is where we hung out; this is where we had our activities, this is where we saw our friends,” Mahoney said of the school’s impact. “We had wonderful teachers. Our parents were so supportive of sports and activities. … This is home for so many of us.”
Waynesboro Athletic Director Jeremiah Major said he’s seen the passion the community has for the school since assuming the role in May of 2020.
“That’s one thing I’ve realized being here at Waynesboro is that there are people out there who want to make an investment on our student-athletes,” Major said. “This is the first step, and a big step, for our athletic program and especially our girls basketball program.”
The team has already purchased matching shoes for all the players, as Napier says, ‘to be a team, you have to dress like a team.’ Napier is weighing the options for the next purchase to help the program, with a shooting machine and tracksuits being the next potential steps.
“Slowly but surely, we’re checking off the list,” Napier said. “It feels really good, and they feel good. When I see my girls feel good, it’s wonderful.”
“We always look for alumni help, and some schools don’t have that. We had the opportunity, and we’re very grateful to get that.”
— Skylar Napier, Waynesboro girls basketball coach