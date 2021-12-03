Waynesboro High School alumni donate over $6,000 to girls basketball program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The reunion was a success. The silent auction was a success,” Mahoney said. “Every person that’s been involved has just given and given, so it’s been a perfect experience.”

Many of the attendees of Tuesday night’s halftime presentation came from out of town, Mahoney said, which showcases the impact the area had on their lives, even years later.

“This is where we hung out; this is where we had our activities, this is where we saw our friends,” Mahoney said of the school’s impact. “We had wonderful teachers. Our parents were so supportive of sports and activities. … This is home for so many of us.”

Waynesboro Athletic Director Jeremiah Major said he’s seen the passion the community has for the school since assuming the role in May of 2020.

“That’s one thing I’ve realized being here at Waynesboro is that there are people out there who want to make an investment on our student-athletes,” Major said. “This is the first step, and a big step, for our athletic program and especially our girls basketball program.”