Waynesboro hosts sign unveiling for Virginia Museum of Natural History campus

The museum was included in Virginia’s budget by the Virginia General Assembly, which will allow the project to move beyond conceptual design into detailed design work to prepare for construction. Museum officials at the unveiling said the design process will take 18 months after they begin July 1.

After the design process is finished in late 2023 construction will begin, Hitchin said. The museum will likely open its doors in 2025. The museum officials will seek the opinions of the community and stakeholders throughout the design process.

Mayor Bobby Henderson spoke to the crowd in attendance and thanked former Mayor Terry Short for telling him about this project. Henderson said the museum campus will benefit the community by attracting tourists.

“This is a milestone project for our city,” Henderson said. “We’re bringing a well-known museum into our city that will allow us to be known all around the state and all around the world as a museum city. We’re going to see growth in Waynesboro that we have never seen before.”