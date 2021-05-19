Waynesboro hosts sign unveiling for Virginia Museum of Natural History campus

Waynesboro officials and the Virginia Museum of Natural History hosted a ceremonial sign unveiling Wednesday afternoon to mark the location of the Waynesboro campus and provide an update on funding.
Funding for the detailed design of the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s campus near the Shenandoah National Park has been included in Virginia’s budget, which has been approved by the Virginia General Assembly. Inclusion in the bill will allow the museum to move forward with detailed design work and exhibit experience of the new museum facility in Waynesboro.
“This will be a museum that benefits educators at all levels, attracts tourists to downtown and blends seamlessly into the approved amenities planned for Constitution Park,” said Thomas Benzing, chairman of the VMNH Board of Trustees.
The museum will be located on the corner of West Main Street and Arch Street in downtown Waynesboro and will feature exhibits, classrooms, laboratories and a green roof overlooking the South River and the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“With 20,000 square feet of exhibit space, we will interpret the natural history of the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley for all citizens,” Benzing said. “There are stories to be told about the unique geology of these mountains and this river.”
Upon opening, the exhibits will highlight the natural history and biodiversity and serve as an anchor institution in the city, according to Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin.
The museum was included in Virginia’s budget by the Virginia General Assembly, which will allow the project to move beyond conceptual design into detailed design work to prepare for construction. Museum officials at the unveiling said the design process will take 18 months after they begin July 1.
After the design process is finished in late 2023 construction will begin, Hitchin said. The museum will likely open its doors in 2025. The museum officials will seek the opinions of the community and stakeholders throughout the design process.
Mayor Bobby Henderson spoke to the crowd in attendance and thanked former Mayor Terry Short for telling him about this project. Henderson said the museum campus will benefit the community by attracting tourists.
“This is a milestone project for our city,” Henderson said. “We’re bringing a well-known museum into our city that will allow us to be known all around the state and all around the world as a museum city. We’re going to see growth in Waynesboro that we have never seen before.”
The idea for establishing an interpretive center focused on natural resources can be traced back to the first Virginia Fly Fishing Festival, initiated by Waynesboro Downtown Development Inc. in 2000. It is a direct outgrowth of their vision to build the education pavilion in Constitution Park.
Officials anticipate the museum will attract 65,000 visitors per year, including 40,000 tourists. A feasibility study by Chmura Analytics said the museum will bring in an average of $335,000 in its first five years of operation, compared to expenses of around $250,000, according to the project’s website.