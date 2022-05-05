Waynesboro in the middle of state in health rankings study

The news is mixed for Waynesboro in the latest County Health Rankings released last week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The report ranks Virginia localities by health outcomes and the underlying factors such as diet and exercise, access to care, education and income.

Waynesboro ranked 81st among 133 Virginia localities in health outcomes and 62nd in health factors. Of area localities, Augusta County fared the best by achieving 33rd best in health outcomes and 39th in health factors. Staunton rated 56th in outcomes in Virginia and 41st in health factors.

A couple of eye popping numbers jump out in looking at Waynesboro. The University of Wisconsin data said the city has a 35 percent obesity rate among adults and that 19 percent of the city’s children live in poverty.

Jeff Fife is executive director of the Waynesboro Family YMCA . He works with his agency to combat the fitness issue, serving ages ranging from children to the elderly. But he said of Waynesboro’s fitness that “the reality is we are more sedentary and more unhealthy than our neighbors and the Commonwealth as a whole.”

On the plus side, the study says that 73 percent of the city’s more than 22,000 residents have access to exercise opportunities. That statistic should only rise with last week’s green light by Waynesboro City Council to develop Sunset Park in Waynesboro’s East End.

Fife said the truth about Waynesboro is “we do have parks and greenways. You don’t have to have a dumbbell to get fit.”

Ultimately, Fife said Waynesboro as a community “must start with the most vulnerable and get services to them. We must be proactive in getting to the neighborhoods. We have to go to them.”

Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene said in a press release that the study shows that “health disparities and inequities occur not only between regions of the Commonwealth, but also within localities, even the wealthy ones.” Greene said the Virginia Department of Health will examine all of the data in the report and plans on incorporating the information into Virginia’s next state health improvement plan.

Falls Church claimed the top spot as the healthiest Virginia locality, while the city of Petersburg ranked 133rd and last.

Closer to home, Charlottesville ranked 20th in health outcomes and 17th in health factors. Albemarle County led the way in central Virginia, ranking sixth in both categories.

