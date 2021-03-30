Waynesboro Jersey Mike’s to donate 100% of sales to The Boys and Girls Club

Jersey Mike’s Subs in Waynesboro is giving back to the community on Wednesday in honor of the restaurant’s 11th annual nationwide “Day of Giving.”

One hundred percent of sales will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, a nonprofit organization that provides after-school care, summer camps and more for area children.

“It’s an absolute blessing,” said Scott Morris, the Boys and Girls Club’s operations director. “You turn on the TV, and you see all this negativity, so seeing a positive thing in the community is great.”

Wednesday’s “Day of Giving” is part of Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving fundraising campaign. Since March 1, customers have had the chance to donate either $1, $3 or $5 or round up their totals on orders. All Proceeds from these orders will also be given to The Boys and Girls Club.

Morris said they’ve already covered the costs of a kitchen fire that occurred in May 2020 at the Boys and Girls Club building on East Main Street and will use proceeds from the campaign to ramp up programs at new locations. Funds will also be used to provide materials for children.