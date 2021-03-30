Waynesboro Jersey Mike’s to donate 100% of sales to The Boys and Girls Club

Jersey Mike’s Subs in Waynesboro is giving back to the community on Wednesday in honor of the restaurant’s 11th annual nationwide “Day of Giving.”
One hundred percent of sales will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, a nonprofit organization that provides after-school care, summer camps and more for area children.
“It’s an absolute blessing,” said Scott Morris, the Boys and Girls Club’s operations director. “You turn on the TV, and you see all this negativity, so seeing a positive thing in the community is great.”
Wednesday’s “Day of Giving” is part of Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving fundraising campaign. Since March 1, customers have had the chance to donate either $1, $3 or $5 or round up their totals on orders. All Proceeds from these orders will also be given to The Boys and Girls Club.
Morris said they’ve already covered the costs of a kitchen fire that occurred in May 2020 at the Boys and Girls Club building on East Main Street and will use proceeds from the campaign to ramp up programs at new locations. Funds will also be used to provide materials for children.
Tony Carter, Waynesboro Jersey Mike’s store operator, said it felt really good to have the chance to give back to the community.
“It’s a good way to show your employees that giving back to the community is a really good thing,” Carter said.
Carter added it’s even more important to him to help children in the community.
“A lot of kids don’t get everything they want, and just being able to give back to them is really rewarding to me,” Carter said.
According to their website, since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities. This year, they hope to raise a record-breaking $8 million.
“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”
To participate in Wednesday’s “Day of Giving,” visit Jersey Mike’s at 831 Lew Dewitt Blvd for a carryout order or choose delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app. Proceeds from third-party delivery services such as DoorDash will also be donated on Wednesday. Free delivery will be available on Wednesday only through the app.
More details about Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving campaign fundraising can be found online at jerseymikes.com/giving.